Aaron Watson

Look up the phrase “country singer” in the dictionary and you might just see a picture of Aaron Watson. He’s got the look, for sure: The ever-present cowboy hat. The closet full of denim. The pearly white teeth and strong jaw line. The general rugged-but-approachable-ness.

He’s got the sound, too. For two decades, Watson has approached country as an independent artist with a mainstream sound, one that draws from the genre’s traditions, its ‘70s outlaw spirit and its ‘90s grandeur, as well as the rootsy songwriting focus of contemporaries like Zach Bryan and the Randy Rogers Band.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

