With nostalgia fueling so many projects recently, and with many doing it so well (“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Stranger Things” are recent examples) you can hardly blame the latest and presumably last of the Jurassic World series, “Jurassic World Dominion” for trying to capitalize on those same feelings. But with too many characters and too much plot, it’s too little, too late for cloning the success of the perfectly made 1993 original.
It’s a real shame too, given how great that first one is. “Dominion” may not be the asteroid that kills the franchise, but it is the final blow to a series that, in its entirety, is one for six in terms of quality and staying power — with each of the original film’s successors ranking in quality from just barely mediocre to not worth the time, let alone the price of admission.
This latest attempt at re-creating that original’s magic really goes all out with the nostalgia factor, bringing back “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum as doctors Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm, respectively. It’s great to see them together again, especially as their storyline is the more compelling of the two plots, which seem to be competing for audience adoration (though I’m not sure either wins it). But given bland, expository dialogue and too many references sprinkled in to say “Look, see! Here’s that one part you liked when you were 8” it’s a vapid attempt at best. Interjected with those pallid attempts are some seriously dumb plot points that will make you roll your eyes.
The film is broken into two storylines, one with the original trio, and the other with the “Jurassic World” duo — dinosaur whisperer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and now-dino rights activist Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard).
The events of “Dominion” take place four years after its predecessor, “Fallen Kingdom,” blew up Isla Nublar and saw the creatures spread across the planet, upsetting the established balance of the world order of animal and human life.
On one side we have Claire and Owen trying to help save the dinosaurs from poachers and illegal breeding facilities. They are also taking care of clone child Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) and keeping her out of sight as there are several groups who want to study her.
Naturally, when baddies take Maisie along with the baby of Blue the velociraptor, it’s up to Owen and Claire to retrieve them no matter the danger.
Concurrently, Stattler (Dern) discovers that Cretaceous period locusts are destroying crops across the globe — except for ones using the seed from genetics corporation BioSyn. She rightly believes they’re behind it all and, thankfully, her old friend Malcolm (Goldblum) invites her to the BioSyn campus, where he’s currently a guest lecturer. Needing a reliable witness to said evidence, she enlists Alan (Neill) to help her.
While BioSyn looks like a hip and altruistic company run by Tim Cook-knockoff Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott), there’s a much more sinister work literally underneath it all. (It should be noted that the character of Dodgson is also from the first “Jurassic Park” film). BioSyn is also a proponent of keeping the dinosaurs in a refuge that they run in the Dolomite Mountains in Italy.
While the Ellie/Alan/Malcolm storyline is the more interesting, mostly due to their moderately better chemistry, it’s pulled too thin and riddled with attempts to re-create moments from the original film. Instead of feeling like fun callbacks, they feel disingenuous and sterile. It’s soon clear their inclusion is solely to put butts in seats because the main thread the “World” series devoted to did little to stir the audience.
The pitfall of the Owen/Claire storyline is that Howard and Pratt have very little chemistry, and neither captures the emotional peaks and valleys to make the audience care.
There is a ton of action, which should make the pace zip along and keep it exciting, but it doesn’t. These sequences are muddy and chaotic and full of generic special effects that leave them feeling boring and routine.
This whole reboot-sequel (requel?) trilogy feels like it had little to no planning and seems haphazardly thrown together in an attempt to recapture the magic of the first “Jurassic Park.” But it seems nothing can. Colin Trevorrow, director and co-writer of the “World” trilogy, had so many chances to bring something marginally fun to the screen, but missed the mark each time. Even though “Dominion” is less of a disaster than “Fallen Kingdom,” it, too, fails to reach the mark.
In addition, “Dominion” makes so many references to the original that one wonders if Trevorrow and team had put them in the first of their trilogy, perhaps the series would have gotten off on better footing, giving the subsequent two films a better chance at striking out on their own.
As it is, it’s with every hope that this series is finally extinct.
