Cosmic Crisp, also known to apple experts as WA 38 has been in development for more than 20 years. Washington State University horticulturalist Bruce Barritt was concerned that too much focus was placed on red and Golden Delicious varieties and recommended that new apple varieties be developed.

Two apple varieties were chosen to cross -pollinate, and the result was released in early December.

The Enterprise apple, developed through the combined apple breeding programs of Purdue University, Rutgers and University of Illinois was chosen for its disease resistance and its appearance. Enterprise was crossed with the Honeycrisp apple, a cultivar developed at the University of Minnesota. Honeycrisp was touted for its balance of sweet and tart and its stability as a long keeper.

Dec. 1 was the release date of a limited 450,000, 40-pound boxes of Cosmic Crisp to retailers. Next year, the target is set for 2 million boxes. I was lucky to find the apples locally at a price I deemed reasonable for a new release.

In 2012, the American Society of Horticulture Science reported “114 untrained apple consumers ranked WA 38 higher in overall acceptance as well as acceptance of apple flavor intensity, crispness, firmness and juiciness when compared with Fuji apples.” Stop and think about it — that was seven years ago. There are many steps and years between first tastings and first marketings.

According to a Washington State University report, the “key to the apple’s delicious flavor is a high sugar content balanced by an even higher acidity, which means it should taste as good when picked as it does after traveling a thousand miles to a retailer.” The report also stated that the apple ripens more uniformly than other varieties while on the tree and browns more slowly once picked.

The “browning more slowly” will be one of the marketing points that will hopefully be successful in encouraging the sliced apple to be included in at -home school lunch preparations.

Of course, once found and purchased, I had to do some testing. I purchased two apples: one to be sliced and eaten and the other to be cooked in some manner. The sliced and eaten was a no-brainer. I was joining three friends for a Saturday at the opera, plus a lunch at a local eatery. I asked for their indulgence at lunch and offered a container of apple slices.

The unanimous reaction was “Wow , that’s good.” We all agreed that it was juicy and crisp — maybe a little more tart than Honeycrisp. Two servers seemed interested, so I invited them to join the taste testing — one had already heard of the release; both added to the wows. I had cut the apple six hours prior to the testing, and there was no sign of browning. The following day a friend stopped, and of course, she was also subject to the test. Her tasting was more objective : The sweetness and crispness was immediate, the tartness followed was “welcoming, not discouraging.”

By the way, the sliced apple in the refrigerator in a plastic container after at least 30 minutes still did not show any signs of browning.

To answer any question in your mind, the apple is not the product of GMO technology but the old -fashioned long, arduous hours of research and cross-pollination.