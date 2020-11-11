If we’ve learned at least one thing this year, it’s that not everyone reacts to a pandemic in the same way. Take writers and artists, for instance. For some, the stresses of the COVID-19 shutdown made it difficult to focus, effectively shutting down their creativity as well. Yet others found that having time to contemplate and work in splendid isolation proved fruitful.
Sisters artists Kathy Deggendorfer and Paul Alan Bennett fall into the latter camp.
“For artists, it’s actually, I think, in some ways, kind of an ideal situation,” Bennett said. “You’re getting this time to reflect and really put your time into your work. For me, that’s been a great gift that’s kind of surprised me. I’m usually booked up almost every day to do things.”
His interests and obligations — church, choir, ukulele, improv, theater — led him to spend a considerable amount of time driving to Bend almost daily.
“And all those things just stopped,” he said, because of the pandemic, which in a sense became the focal point of his art during quarantine. Likewise Deggendorfer, who began creating cartoons commenting on life during the pandemic, which she posts daily on social media.
Bennett, a printmaker, has spent the five months photographing people, mostly Sisters residents, in their masks, from which he makes interpretive monotypes.
Two things sparked it: First a New York Times article urging people to draw each other without looking at each other for five minutes.
“Carolyn and I did that,” Bennett said, referring to his wife, artist Carolyn Platt. “It’s kind of fun, but it reminded me how much I like doing portraits. I used to work as a portrait artist, and I got kind of tired of it. Then … I started doing quick little sketches of people on the Zoom conferences, so that kind of got me interested in the portraits again.”
Afterward, he made one of the portraits into a monotype and was pleased with the results. Events continued to point him toward an ongoing portraiture project, such as spotting a grocery store clerk wearing a U.S. flag mask. Bennett asked if he could take a photo.
“He was fine with that, and so I worked up a monotype from that and posted it on Facebook,” Bennett said. “It got a lot of response, and so I thought I should start doing more.”
He began taking photos, from which he made interpretive monotypes, starting with other members of Studio 6000, the Sisters printmaking studio where he works, located just a mile from his home. He moved on to fellow patrons of Fika Sisters Coffeehouse, located across the parking lot from the studio, to other folks around Sisters.
Bennett was very much up to the task of attempting to capture something of the essence of his subjects while a very critical part of their faces was covered.
“An awful lot can be said through the eyes. But also, with the mask, it’s not like people have any expectations that I’m going to do anything beautiful or attractive,” he said.
One of the drawbacks of doing portraits professionally was that it got formulaic and boring, as portrait studios always try to show people in the best light.
“That gets boring after a while. You learn all the little tricks and techniques,” he said. “This way, I introduce elements of mystery, beauty, fun and imagination, and I can time travel a little bit if I want to, and bring in elements from the past, combine different sides of one person. I can do all kinds of things, and I think it makes for a much more interesting portrait than just your normal straight portrait.”
He has all the portraits he needs for compiling them into a book, which he’ll finance through Kickstarter, as he did with his first book, ”Night Skies.” Bennett hasn’t given himself a firm deadline but could envision it being out in a few months.
“This time we’re in right now is going to end at some point, but it doesn’t mean I have to get it done by then,” he said. “I feel it’s kind of a historical document that could be relevant for a long time.”
Deggendorfer is a longtime Sisters artist, primarily known for lively watercolor landscapes and ranch life depictions, as well as tile and fabric designs. After the onset of the pandemic, she began to dash off daily cartoons that she posts on Instagram and Facebook, funny single-panel takes on our current predicament, replete with dogs serving as what she calls her Greek chorus.
Surprisingly, inspiration partly came in the form of an oddly sized sketchbook.
“I’d been in Guatemala last year, and had all of my sketchbooks, my favorite pens and paintbrushes … stolen,” Deggendorfer said. “When I came back, my daughter bought me this beautiful sketchbook, handmade, gorgeous paper, but kind of a weird size for me to actually take out in the field and use. I was like, ‘How in the heck am I going to do this?’”
Quarantine provided a partial answer, and she was soon filling the pages with funny cartoons looking at our sudden societal shift, looking at the changed nature of everyday interactions: masks, social distancing, hand sanitizer and more come into play.
“I get up in the morning, I have a cup of coffee, and think about what’s been happening,” she said. “One of the first ones, my husband and I were rarely at the house at the same time anymore. (Usually) I was either traveling, or he’d run off and go to the gym and I’d do something else. All of a sudden, we’re there in the house together. So one of the first ones was, ‘I think my house just shrank.’”
She moved on to mask-making as a topic.
“I’m not the greatest seamstress in the world, so it was kind of hilarious,” Deggendorfer said. Increasingly, she began incorporating dogs reacting to or commenting on human foibles.
“I started noticing which ones people responded to more, and they usually had a dog in them, so I started adding these dogs,” she said. “Everyone goes, ‘Do you have a dog?” It’s like, ‘No, I don’t have a dog.’ They’re kind of my Greek chorus. They can say whatever I really shouldn’t be saying.”
She’s up to well over 200 entries. To be sure, the cartoons skew left of center, insofar as they take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and see a Biden victory as something that could possibly bring back civility and hope in a sharply divided populace.
“I started just by saying, ‘It’s only 89 more days to the election,’” Deggendorfer said. As things became more heated, she couldn’t resist commenting on some of Trump’s behavior.
“I had to start putting a little of that in, and I tried to tone it down, but I also felt like I did have a thousand or something followers, and they say they read it. It’s like, ‘You may not agree with me, but you should go out and vote.’”
Some followers took issue with Deggendorfer, accusing her of ruining the reliable daily fun with political commentary.
“Most of the responses I gave were like, ‘I can’t just talk about house cleaning and too much zucchini,’” she said.
