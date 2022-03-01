Shout out to Corb Lund for naming things in a way that is clear and succinct.
The Canadian country artist’s new album is called “Songs My Friends Wrote,” and it’s full of songs written by — get this — Lund’s songwriting friends, including Hayes Carll, Todd Snider, Fred Eaglesmith and Ian Tyson.
It serves as a nice palate cleanser within Lund’s catalog, which features 10 albums of excellent and clever country music written by the man himself and released over the past 15 or so years. Lund’s brand of country is irreverent and adventurous yet rooted in the genre’s traditions, and his live show is famously boisterous and enjoyable.
He’ll bring that show to Bend’s Domino Room this weekend, with an opening set by Nashville artist Lauren Morrow, who imbues her tuneful Americana with old soul.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
