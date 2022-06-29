Summer is here, and summer weekends conjure up days at the lake, cookouts, ice cream, and cold beer. But not just any beer; hot weather begs for refreshing, flavorful brews to satisfy your thirst without being too heavy or strong.
Some beers are made for summer, others fortuitously happen to fit the season. We’re fortunate to live in a region rich with choices when it comes to seasonal beer drinking. To help get you started, here’s a handful of suggestions to kick off your weekend and stock your fridge throughout the summer.
Bahama Lager, Boss Rambler Beer Club, 4.2% ABV
It’s hard to beat a light lager for hot weather drinking, and Boss Rambler draws inspiration from the crisp, lighter examples of the tropics with Bahama Lager, offering up some malt character and a touch of sea salt for a refreshing pour. The brewery promises “an island-like dry finish” and I suspect it would pair well with fish tacos.
Beach Life P.O.G. Pale Ale, GoodLife Brewing Co., 6.2% ABV, 35 IBUs
This fruit ale from GoodLife is the latest in the brewery’s Beach Life series with P.O.G. — passionfruit, orange, and guava — inspired by the classic tropical juice blend. Brewed with hops known for citrus qualities to complement the fruit, this ale drinks light and sweet with a summery fruit character.
Blackberry Lemon Fruited Ale, Silver Moon Brewing Co., 5% ABV, 30 IBUs
Part of what Silver Moon is calling its summer “Fruit of the Moon” series, this easy-drinking ale is brewed with natural fruit and may bring to mind blackberry lemonade. It’s a refreshing and subtle combination that hits the spot on a hot day.
Eagle Radler, Worthy Brewing Company, 5% ABV, 23 IBUs
A radler is a type of beer cocktail created by blending a lighter beer such as pilsner or wheat ale with a citrus soda or sparkling lemonade, usually in equal proportions. Worthy’s Eagle Radler incorporates grapefruit for a bit of zing and a refreshing character, the brewery calling it “slightly tart and slightly sweet.”
Sunup Summer Ale, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., 4.6% ABV, 40 IBUs
Sunup is a malty and moreish summer ale with a balanced but restrained hop presence that offers up citrus and orange blossom. The brewery calls it a perfect accompaniment to an active summer, and it’s an easy drinker with toasty notes that will keep you sipping.
Twilight Summer Ale, Deschutes Brewery, 5% ABV, 38 IBUs
This classic local favorite is back once again this year, brewed in the style of an English summer ale with biscuit-like maltiness and lemony-citrus hops. Deschutes included an experimental hop, HBC 431, which offers up aromas described as peaches, berries, and tropical fruits.
White Sun Belgian White, Immersion Brewing Co., 5.1% ABV, 13 IBUs
Belgian white, also known as wit or witbier, is a light, crisp wheat ale traditionally spiced with coriander and bitter orange peel. The best Belgian witbiers, in my opinion, are like sunshine in a glass. Immersion’s version adds grapefruit peel with the other spices and is served with a slice of orange.
Cocoa Cow Chocolate Milk Stout, Sunriver Brewing Company, 7% ABV, 28 IBUs
This suggestion may seem a bit odd considering the lighter beer styles above, but it combines with another summertime staple, ice cream, to beat the heat in the form of an adult ice cream float. A beer float typically uses a stout beer which contributes chocolate and dessert-friendly notes, and Sunriver’s Cocoa Cow is a terrific base for this. Simply add a couple of scoops of your favorite ice cream into a tall glass and pour the beer over it.
If you’re feeling really adventurous, try this with Sunriver’s Chocolate Ice Cream Imperial Stout. This specialty brew is aged for 12 months in bourbon barrels and “infused with the flavors of chocolate ice cream, gooey marshmallow swirls, caramel, and fudge fish.” You may not even need the ice cream!
These only scratch the surface of the bounty of seasonal brews we have available, so keep an eye out at your favorite watering hole for other summertime sips.
What’s your go-to summer beer?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.