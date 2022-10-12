Bend Design Week culminates Friday with keynote speakers, interactive workshops, films and an evening cocktail party. It’s all designed to energize and embolden attendees to improve quality of life through creative thinking. Anyone whose work would benefit from a creative approach to problem solving is a prime candidate to attend, said René Mitchell, executive director of Scalehouse, which hosts the event. It’s suitable for designers, of course, but also architects, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, trade professionals, educators, students, researchers, executives, musicians, writers, civic leaders and city planners. “Scalehouse devised Bend Design as a way to engage our forward-thinking, talented community in the role of design in our daily experience,” said Mitchell. Unlike previous years, there are no tracks dividing disciplines. Attendees can expect to further ideas they came with, make connections and emerge ready to design the future.
Morning keynote speakers
In the morning, there’ll be four keynote speakers — Amber Case, Rick Griffith, Michael Lehrer and Phyllis Williams-Strawder. Case, a researcher and author, will deliver a talk on the concept of calm technology. She proposes the user’s primary task is to be human, and technology should only capture the user’s attention when necessary. Griffith will draw on 30 years of design experience to predict the design field’s potential trajectories in his keynote. Lehrer, of Lehrer Architects LA, views architecture as a reason for optimism. His company actively works to bring people experiencing homelessness into affordable housing solutions. He believes that homes are not only a provider of shelter, but human dignity, safety, love and respect. Williams-Strawder will dole out advice to entrepreneurs in her keynote address. She encourages entrepreneurs to trust themselves and their inner trailblazer to follow the path best suited for them.
Afternoon workshops
Friday afternoon, there will be three workshops led by Laurie Rosenwald, Hope Meng and Williams-Strawder. Rosenwald has taught workshops for Google, TEDx, Buzzfeed, Adobe and Ikea. She believes that mistakes should be made more often and on purpose. Williams-Strawder’s workshop, “Don’t talk with your brand full,” explores the difference between endorsing and selling, noting that endorsements have the power to open the door for potential customers. Designer Meng has drawn over 100 monograms. In her talk, Meng will share her methods for creating a unique monogram and offer advice on lettering design. Two films will screen at the Tower Theatre during the same window of time workshops are held at Trinity Episcopal Church: “Briefly,” a short running 27 minutes, and “Rams,” a documentary about designer Dieter Rams.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin.
