Bend Design Week culminates Friday with keynote speakers, interactive workshops, films and an evening cocktail party. It’s all designed to energize and embolden attendees to improve quality of life through creative thinking. Anyone whose work would benefit from a creative approach to problem solving is a prime candidate to attend, said René Mitchell, executive director of Scalehouse, which hosts the event. It’s suitable for designers, of course, but also architects, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, trade professionals, educators, students, researchers, executives, musicians, writers, civic leaders and city planners. “Scalehouse devised Bend Design as a way to engage our forward-thinking, talented community in the role of design in our daily experience,” said Mitchell. Unlike previous years, there are no tracks dividing disciplines. Attendees can expect to further ideas they came with, make connections and emerge ready to design the future.

Morning keynote speakers

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

