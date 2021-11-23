It’s late November, which means we’re heading into the holiday dead zone for local concerts. Don’t misunderstand: There are shows happening — watch next week’s GO! Magazine for a roundup of incredible instrumentalists coming to the Tower Theatre, for example — but generally speaking, bookings of live bands slow down significantly during the holidays.
Fortunately, concert announcements have been happening fast and furious over the past few weeks, filling the schedule for the early part of 2022. Here’s a quick look at what’s happening at just three local venues:
The venerable Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room complex on Greenwood Avenue in Bend has a bunch of stuff lined up, including electronic musician Subtronics on Jan. 17, adventurous funk/soul group The Motet on Jan. 19, veteran rockers Big Head Todd and the Monsters on Jan. 23 and surfer-turned-folkie Donavon Frankenreiter on Feb. 1. Fast-rising jam band Goose will visit the venue on Feb. 2, and — just announced — global groove favorites Beats Antique will return to the Midtown on Feb. 20. More info: midtownballroom.com.
Volcanic Theatre Pub has been busy booking shows for Q1 of ‘22, as they say in the corporate boardroom. Texas rock band The Unlikely Candidates will play the cozy westside room on Jan. 11, and funk giant Karl Denson will bring his Tiny Universe back to town on Jan. 22. Feb. 9 brings in a great pop-rock show with Deep Sea Diver and Tristen. And in March, alt-country powerhouse Sarah Shook & The Disarmers will return on the 26th, followed by Boston alt-rockers on the 27th. More info: volcanictheatre.com.
As for its early 2022, the Tower Theatre will host California pop dude Brett Dennen on Jan. 6, vocal group M-Pact on Jan. 12, Hawaiian music giants Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono on Jan. 23, “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta on Feb. 12 and Southern blues band the North Mississippi Allstars on Feb. 9. Then on March 2, folk legend Judy Collins will return to the Tower stage. More info: towertheatre.org.
Last thing: One way you can really, truly support your local music scene is by buying tickets to shows in advance. That’s not me trying to sell you something; ask your favorite venue or promoter. They’ll tell you it helps them stay afloat and put on more shows, which is good for us all.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon's most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We'll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
