Sarah McLachlan brings her rich vocals to Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 10 with special guest The Indigo Girls.
McLachlan, known for her introspective music and lyrical style, has won two Grammy Awards for her popular album, “Surfacing.”
The folk duo The Indigo Girls from Atlanta, Georgia, have recorded 16 studio albums across the span of their 35-year career. Their most recent album “Look Long” was recorded in the English countryside and released in 2020.
Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at bendconcerts.com and general ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Friday online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.