Sarah McLachlan brings her rich vocals to Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 10 with special guest The Indigo Girls.

McLachlan, known for her introspective music and lyrical style, has won two Grammy Awards for her popular album, “Surfacing.”

The folk duo The Indigo Girls from Atlanta, Georgia, have recorded 16 studio albums across the span of their 35-year career. Their most recent album “Look Long” was recorded in the English countryside and released in 2020.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at bendconcerts.com and general ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Friday online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

 

