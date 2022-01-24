Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar will perform at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Sep. 1 with his latest best-selling supergroup, The Circle. The Circle features fellow Van Halen alumnus Michael Anthony, as well as Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson.
The entire "Crazy Times" summer tour is joined by special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers, according to an announcement by the Old Mill District.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle bring to the stage rock anthems including "I Can't Drive 55," "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love."
Grab your tickets when local presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday with password "local." Regular sales will begin Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at BendConcerts.com or at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
