RÜFÜS DU SOL

Electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL will play Hayden Homes Amphitheater Oct. 2. 

 Submitted photo

Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced the 39th show of the 2022 concert season today. Electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL will take the stage on Oct. 2.

Last weekend, the Australian band won best dance/electronic recording for the single “Alive" at the 2022 Grammy Awards. According to allmusic.com, the band’s name was originally RÜFÜS but changed it to RÜFÜS DU SOL to better appeal to the American market. Their fourth studio album “Surrender” was released in October 2021. 

Tickets to the show may be purchased at the local presale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m on Thursday at bendconcerts.com with the password “LOCAL.” General sale begins 10 a.m. the next day at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District or online.

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

