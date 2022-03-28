Electronic music is coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater for the first time with ODESZA’s “The Last Goodbye Tour” on Sept. 26. The venue also announced that the Dirty Heads will perform on June 26 with special guests SOJA, Tribal Seeds and Artikal Sound System.

ODESZA will be joined by Sylvan Esso, Elderbrook and NASAYA and will drop a new album on July 22 — also called "The Last Goodbye." The first three shows of the tour in Seattle were announced earlier and are already sold out. 

Southern California ska band Dirty Heads will bring their mix of hip-hop, reggae and rock this summer with the "Let's Get It Kraken" tour. 

The online-only presale starts Thursday, March 31 at noon for ODESZA and at 10 a.m. for the Dirty Heads at bendconcerts.com with the password “local.” General ticket sales open for both at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1 online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.