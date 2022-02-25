Hayden Homes Amphitheater has announced that country star Jon Pardi will play July 23 with special guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.
Pardi isn’t concerned with keeping up with country music trends, but rather staying true to the genre. The singer is proud of his blue-collar background, and that shows in hits such as “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt On My Boots,” and “Heartache on the Dancefloor.”
Online pre-sale for the concert begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 3, using the password “local.” General sale opens to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at bendconcerts.com and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
