Jason Mraz will bring his feel-good tunes to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on July 8 with special guest Raining Jane.
Mraz released a new album, “Lalalalovesongs” in February. His song, “I’m Yours” is the most-streamed track on Spotify of the 2000s decade (2000-2009) with almost 1.3 billion streams. He has performed on all seven continents, including an intimate performance on an iceberg in Antarctica to raise awareness for climate change.
Raining Jane frequently collaborates and co-writes songs with Mraz. The foursome describes themselves as California indie-pop with a folk twist.
The presale begins online at bendconcerts.com on Thursday, March 24 at 10 a.m. with the password “local.” General sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25 online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
