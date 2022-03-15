Chris Isaak will perform with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 24. Isaak and Lovett were two of the first performers to grace Bend’s stage 20 years ago.
Issak, known for his crooner, “Wicked Game”, has acted in several films and starred in his own critically acclaimed TV series.
Lovett is also a film and TV actor. His music career, spanning three decades, is one that is not easily categorized by genre. The Grammy award winner has recorded 13 albums since his self-titled debut album in 1986.
The online presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24 with the password “local.” General sale opens the following day at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25 online at BendConcerts.com or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
