This Friday, Company Grand, a fresh soul and indie rock band, will put on a show to remember at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond.
The band had been scheduled to perform with Seattle band Moose Almighty, but the latter had to drop out last-minute due to COVID-19 exposure.
As of press time, Company Grand was planning to either line up a new act to share the bill — and if they couldn’t, would plan on playing the entirety of the evening.
According to Company Grand’s online bio, the nine-piece band founded in Bend during the summer of 2014 as the house band for Bend Burlesque. They perform a range of rock ‘n’ roll, blues, funk and R&B originals, as well as an assortment of covers.
Lucas James and Haley Jordan provide stylish and singular songwriting and powerful lead vocals. The rhythm section is rounded out by Tyler Cranor on bass, Conner Bennett on guitar, Patrick Ondrozeck on drums and keys and Meshem Jackson on drums and percussion.
Keemun Senff (trumpet), Dan Flagg (trombone) and Steve Prazak (sax and flute) make up the rhythm section. Each is university trained and all three have played in orchestras and bands for years.
All nine members combine their diverse musical backgrounds to create exciting dance grooves.
“Since our inception, the band has grown from six to nine members,” said Company Grand’s bass player, Tyler Cranor. “We began focusing more on original material in 2017, and have since released 2 albums, with a third on the way.”
Company Grand’s performances are theatrical in nature and were once described in The Bulletin as living embodiments of “The Muppets” house band, Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem.
Though Moose Almighty won’t play this time around, the indie jam band from Seattle is worth checking out: They take a modern approach to a retro sound that blends ‘70s hard rock with swamp funk, blues, synth freakouts and improvisation.
The band describes their sound as “reminiscent of a hazy, acid-tinged Saturday night in a southern dive bar.”
The band has played all around the Pacific Northwest, at venues including Seattle’s Nectar Lounge and historic Central Saloon, Tacoma’s Spanish Ballroom and the Trail Mix Festival in Snoqualmie Pass.
After Company Grand connected over Instagram with Moose Almighty, the two decided they’d make a great fit as co-performers. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait for another time to make that a reality.
Nevertheless, “People should expect a loud, raucous and exciting environment, and they better come ready to dance,” Cranor said.
Tickets are $15, with an 8 p.m. start time. Contact: highdesertmusichall.com for more information.
