Over the next few weeks, Art in Public Places will display models of three sculptures under consideration for a public art installation at Alpenglow Community Park.
The 37-acre park is under construction at 61049 SE 15th St. in southeast Bend and slated to open this summer. The models will be on display at the Downtown Bend Public Library Saturday through Jan. 29, and then at the Larkspur Community Center from Jan. 31 through Feb. 7.
Art in Public Places, a nonprofit that provides art throughout the city of Bend, welcomes public input on the three finalists’ works of art, which was winnowed down from 85 submissions by the Art in Public Places committee, Bend Park & Recreation District staff and Bend Park & Recreation Foundation. The final sculpture will be included in the public art collection for Bend Park & Recreation District and is expected to be installed in late fall.
Alpenglow Community Park will provide recreational activities for parkgoers of all ages and abilities while also aiming to retain natural characteristics of the area’s landscape. The sculpture will be placed in a native grass area west of the park’s event pavilion, adjacent to the park’s central path. It is envisioned as a focal point in the open area, which is visible from multiple vantage points throughout the park.
The three finalist sculptors are Troy Pillow from Seattle, Michael Stutz from Fallbrook, California, and Joshua Wiener from Boulder, Colorado.
“The caliber of responses to the call for artists was extraordinary and we reviewed excellent submissions,” said Romy Mortensen, president of Art in Public Places. “The finalists are three very talented artists with international portfolios, and we eagerly welcome the public input to help select a piece that speaks to our community.”
“Art brings community together and parks are very much the same way,” said Ian Isaacson, Bend Park & Recreation District’s landscape architect and project manager. “Southeast Bend is growing and changing rapidly, and Alpenglow Park will become a hub of community gathering. The art sculpture will add to the outdoor experience and we’re excited to have public input help inform the final selection.”
For the first time, Art in Public Places is hosting a page on its site for members of the public to submit input online. Images of the three models can be found at artinpublicplaces.org/public-input.html.
Funding for the public art is from the Bend Foundation, a nonprofit founded and funded by Brooks Scanlon and Brooks Resources.
Contact: artinpublicplaces.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.