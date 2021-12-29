A new year will soon be upon us, and the good folks of the Central Oregon arts community are hard at work planning ways to keep you engaged and entertained as we approach 2022. Here is just a taste of what’s ahead in the weeks and months to come. This is going to move pretty quickly, so let’s get started. (For more details, visit the organizations’ respective websites and Facebook pages, or await more coverage in these pages as events approach.)
Central Oregon Symphony: Bend’s community orchestra bounced back after a two-year absence with its Fall Concert a couple months back and will follow up with its Winter and Spring concerts Feb. 20 and May 22, respectively. Said Maestro Michael Gesme, “My dream for 2022 is the opportunity to create music without uttering the phrase ‘at least we were able to …’ For all of 2021, the positive thinking mantra was the idea that although we were not able to do something (perform concerts, have indoor rehearsals, use woodwinds and brass, etc.), at least we were able to do something else (create a video, rehearse outside in 45-degree weather, rehearse with just strings, et cetera). I no longer want to do the least. I want to do the most — and then some.”
Central Oregon Mastersingers: “For the spring, we are planning a ‘Concert of Healing’ featuring Johannes Brahms’s “Ein deutsches Requiem,’ said Christian Clark, director of the choir. “The human focus of this reflective yet uplifting masterpiece feels particularly appropriate as we look back on two years of struggle and the loss of so many to the pandemic that has defined us. We will invite the community to submit pictures and names of lost friends and family so that we may root our performance in the deepest love and sorrow, while also honoring the health care workers who have given so much to support our loved ones. Music is a cornerstone of community, and we look forward to sharing this music with Central Oregon.” centraloregonmastersingers.org
High Desert Chamber Music: The chamber music nonprofit expects to continue the Pop-Up Concerts (public performances around Bend) and Summer Soirees (performances at private homes) it introduced last summer. And in April, HDCM will present in partnership with the Tower Theatre and the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass on April 9. Isabelle Senger, HDCM’s founder and director and an ace violinist, will be a guest artist on a few numbers. highdesertchambermusic.com
Cascade Chorale: Under the direction of James Knox, the vocal ensemble will present the concert “Make Me Laugh!” March 12 and 13 at a location to be determined. The Chorale will perform a new choral work, “Limericks,” with music by James Knox, featuring limericks by Edward Lear as well as anonymous limerick writers. cascadechorale.org
Cascades Theatrical Company: Bend’s community theater continues to forge a path into the future with recent renovations and plans to map out the 2022-23 season in January, said Chris Mehner, president of the CTC board. In the meantime, there’s the rest of the 2021-22 season to look forward to, including Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” running Jan. 14-30, Ken Ludwig’s “Shakespeare in Hollywood” — with Sandy Silver returning to direct the show, which had been set to open way back at the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago — March 18-April 3 and the musical “Bare: A Pop Opera” June 10-26. cascadestheatrical.org
Thoroughly Modern Productions: TMP will present “Wizard of Oz,” Feb. 4-6 at the Tower Theatre. It stars nearly 40 kids and 20 adults, along with two young women, Abby Busch and Alexandra Dennis, who will alternate as Dorothy for the matinee and evening performances each day. The two were in TMP’s original “Oz” production in 2013.
“We have come full circle. These young ladies have stuck with us all this time, and I am incredibly proud of them both,” said TMP founder and director David DaCosta.
Other notables in the cast: Molly Tennant as The Wicked Witch, Jim Tennant is OZ, Stephanie Von Ayden is Glinda, Harlan Daniels is The Scarecrow, Branson Wiley is The Tin Man and Rick Olegario is The Lion. TMP is now enrolling for its spring teen program, which will be doing “A Chorus Line: Teen Edition” at Open Space Event Studios. As for the rest of 2022, “(it) really depends on the financial outcome of ‘Oz,’” DaCosta said. “Beyond that we are just not sure. We have done everything possible to keep things going during the pandemic, so I am hopeful. But the Tower is a huge financial commitment, so it’s a make-or-break situation.” Tickets are on sale now at towertheatre.org.
BEAT Children’s Theatre: BEAT is gearing up to meet the challenges of 2022 knowing that we will need to continue to be flexible, and we’re practicing our pivoting,” said Executive Director Bree Beal via email. “The support from our community, from local businesses and from grant funders, leaves us very grateful that there are lots of people who believe in the arts and in programming for young people. Our goal is to take that support and use it to reach thousands of kids in our community! We do not have any specific productions planned yet, but we have a delicious list of possibilities ready as soon as we can launch. We do have lots of camps and classes and school programs in the works. And, we have the most amazing young performers and talented, hardworking staff and volunteers ready to help us make it happen. Magic and adventures await!” beatchildrenstheatre.org
Sunriver Stars Community Theater: Turning 10 in 2022, Sunriver Stars will return to live, public performance with “The Odd Couple” (Female Version) March 4-12, “Mamma Mia! The Secret of the Spoon,” a dinner theater presentation set for June 4 and 5, and “Oz,” performing Oct. 20-23. sunriverstars.org
BendFilm Festival: Early bird passes are available now for the 2022 installment of one of the bigger feathers in Bend’s cultural cap — or is it a beanie? Beanies don’t have feathers but neither do caps, really . The independent film festival known as BendFilm, and membership and its entitlements begin at $60. bendfilm.org
