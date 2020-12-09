Winter might be one of the best times to get your binge-watch on with long, cold nights perfect for staying in, snuggling up and switching on a comforting TV show to wind down with. The usually unoffensive, heartwarming and overall delightful shows on this list are in no way the complete list, but if you’re looking for something new or looking to rewatch during the cold winter days, check out these shows to give you a nice dose of comfort.
“Antiques Roadshow” — If you want good wholesome television, watch people have their antiques, or things they only think are antiques, appraised from across the U.S. Watch it long enough and you may even start getting good at making your own predictions, or you can just drool over the George Nakashima furniture that pops up. The show also feels like a time capsule in and of itself, with older episodes offering a glimpse at the time in which they were filmed, incredible ’90s fashions and all. Stream it on PBS with OPB Passport.
“Bob’s Burgers” — The animated comedy about the Belcher family and their restaurant is charming and silly. Patriarch and chef Bob is obsessed with his cooking, while his kids couldn’t care less about it, instead, they often get caught up in mischievous plans or schemes thanks mostly to little sister Louise. Bob and wife/mom Linda also get into their fair share of misadventures only to make it home at the end of the night with the family all together. The show embraces the strong familial bond between them all and makes every episode a pleasure to watch. Plus, a movie is slated to be released in 2021, so now is a great time to check it out. Stream it on Hulu.
“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” — The title of the show explains everything you really need to know about it. Jerry Seinfeld picks up comedians (and other celebrities) in classic rides and takes them to grab a cup of joe while they talk about anything that strikes their fancy. Often eye-opening to what certain comedian’s personalities actually are and obviously funny, each episode is usually under 30 minutes, perfect for a quick pick-me-up in the middle of the day. Stream it on Netflix.
“The Good Place” — One of the best shows of the last 20 years, it brings existential and moral questions to a quirky half-hour comedy and does it expertly. Starring Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman who upon her death is sent to the “Good Place” where she is mistaken for another, much more altruistic woman of the same name. She, along with three other Good Place arrivals, slowly come to realize that what’s good may not be all that it seems. The series just ended this spring with one of the best final episodes of all time. Stream it on Netflix.
“The Great British Baking Show” — The most recent season has just finished up, so now is a good time to catch up or go back and rewatch some past seasons of the British reality baking competition. While this year’s contestants were not as strong as they have been in years past (I blame it on the COVID-19 restrictions the show had to put in place) and the addition of Matt Lucas as co-host borders on annoying, it still is full of optimism and joy on the kindest competition show on television. Stream it on Netflix.
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries — The cozy Australian mystery hones in on a vibrant and cheeky 1920s Melbourne and Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis), a rich socialite who lives her life on her own terms. When she is roped into a murder investigation she finds she has a knack for solving crimes. So she becomes a detective for hire, working alongside the dashing Detective Jack Robinson (Nathan Page). It follows the same patterns that most import quaint mystery series’ with luscious sets, costumes and the will-they-won’t-they plot with good mysterious stories that keeps audiences hooked. Stream it on Acorn TV.
“Parks and Recreation” — Fair warning if you haven’t yet seen this delightfully irreverent mockumentary-style comedy, the first season isn’t very good. It took some time to find its stride and once it does, look out. Centered around the Parks Department of Pawnee, Indiana, and its head, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), and her staff, including everyone’s favorite mustachioed grump, Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman). Between Leslie’s undying love of politics and government, Ron’s disdain for it and other colorful characters it is charming, witty and heartwarming. Stream it on Peacock.
“Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” — A food show that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Hosted by chef and food writer Samin Nosrat, she travels the world in an attempt to demystify the four basics of good cooking: salt, fat, acid and heat. ased on her book of the same name, you’ll learn a lot about cooking, foods from different cultures and even come away with some handy tips next time you want to tackle a dinner whether it’s gourmet or every day. Stream it on Netflix.
