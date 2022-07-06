It’s a truth universally acknowledged that when making a film set in the Regency period, and one that’s clearly trying to be a take on Jane Austen novels, you should understand fully how and why Austen works so well.
Well, apparently the filmmakers behind the adaptation of Suzanne Allain’s 2009 novel “Mr. Malcom’s List” missed several lessons in Austen-ese, because the film of the same name pales in comparison to the influential Miss Austen.
What is meant to be a comedy of manners set against Regency Britain’s classist society fails to really capture the humor, witty repartee and all-around passion (fully clothed of course) that we see with adaptations of other period-set novels.
The film instead relies on its excellent color-conscious casting to pull it through, but even with a beautifully diverse cast, if the script, scale and scope don’t measure up, it crashes right into its own pianoforte.
The premise is simple — a little too simple: Julia Thistlewaite and Selina Dalton (Zawe Ashton and Frida Pinto) are old finishing school friends who have corresponded since completing their education. Selina is a lower-classed daughter of a vicar and is even-tempered, intelligent and altruistic. Julia, on the other hand, is a stereotypically shrill member of the upper class who upon entering her fourth season (basically the time of year when women are to be courted by potential suitors) has yet to secure a match.
When she goes to the opera with London’s most eligible and incredibly wealthy Mr. Jeremy Malcolm (Sope Dirisu), she is passed over almost immediately. Shaken by an unflattering caricature of the event that spreads through society, she has her cousin Lord Cassidy (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) find out why she didn’t get a second date.
Turns out, Mr. Malcolm has a definitive list of qualities he looks for in each of his potential girlfriends, and if one should fail any item, he deems them an unsuitable match.
Enraged and embarrassed, Julia decides to enlist her old friend Selina to give Mr. Malcolm a taste of his own medicine. The scheme is simple: Check all the boxes on Malcolm’s list, then when he’s ensnared, present him with her own list that he can’t match.
While Selina does agree to help and already possesses most of the qualities he desires, she quickly finds that Mr. Malcolm is not as much of a malcontent as Julia has led her to believe.
The problems with “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” and there are many, mostly come down to the fact that everything feels like Austen-Lite — a watered-down and flavorless attempt at capturing that Regency romantic gold.
It’s light on comedy — and what’s there doesn’t land quite as it should — light on those long and poignant glances, light on character development and arcs, light on passion, and worst of all, light on nailing Regency romance.
Pinto and Dirisu are well matched, and Pinto alone does a fine job, but the script, written by the original novelist Allain, fails to really give Dirisu much to work with beyond being a brooding, overly particular honorable (younger son of a lord). Likewise, Ashton’s Ms. Thisthlewaite is relegated to a shrill upper-class pain.
The two-dimensional characterizations border on parody, save for a few secondary characters who seem to know how to both ground the story and elevate the aesthetic.
That aesthetic is pretty nice to look at, with the typical opulence intermixed with the more realistic, down-to-earth fashion of the early 1800s, and a few scenes really frame it all perfectly.
Overall, “Mr. Malcolm’s List” tries to recapture the essence of period romances without creating the tension necessary to capture the audience’s attraction. While the overarching story of looking beyond the superficial and the chatter and truly seeing what’s inside has potential, it never fully blooms. Instead, it simply checks the boxes it needs to, without giving the audience much to cling to or to set their hearts fluttering.
On screens this week: It’s a big one this week, the next highly anticipated Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” rains down in theaters (check out my review of it in next week’s GO!) and the animated adventure film “The Sea Beast” bubbles up on Netflix. The Tower Theatre’s “Made in Central Oregon” series begins Wednesday with 1975’s “Rooster Cogburn,” starring Katherine Hepburn and John Wayne.
