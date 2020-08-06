Comedy cannot exist without drama. And I could argue that the opposite is true. But comedy’s have the upper hand when it comes to people’s favorite films. Usually people will list their favorite Mel Brooks or Marx Brothers classic when someone asks for a top 10 list. While many of us probably want to seem cooler and put in the cerebral juggernauts from one of the auteur directors (which are great), chances are there is a comedy that sticks out in the firmament of favorites.
Here are what local comedians mark as their perennial go-to comedies.
Katy Ipock — “Best in Show” (2000), “Happy Gilmore” (1996)
The Christopher Guest mockumentary style “Best in Show” tops the local comedian and producer’s list. “(It) is definitely always a favorite for me. … I feel like it highlights personalities I’ve seen and I’ve been around, and I can see my family in those characters.” The film is set in the world of competitive dog shows, focusing on the owners of five dogs as they make their way to the Mayflower Dog Show. “I suppose as a comedian, there’s a competitor in me. So anything that highlights competition in a funny light, I kind of relate to,” Ipock said.
“And ‘Happy Gilmore,’” Ipock added, “It’s just something I watched with my brother when I was a kid. For me, it’s just the nostalgia/home feeling of it.”
Steam “Best in Show” on Hulu or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube. Steam “Happy Gilmore” on Cinemax or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
Conner Satterfield — “The Princess Bride” (1987) and “Blazing Saddles” (1974)
“‘Princess Bride’ for the pure fact that he made an entire backstory to the book he wrote before the movie was made,” Satterfield said, “And that there is not one point that doesn’t have a tinge of humor in it.” The book, written by William Goldman was also adapted for the screen by the author. Taking place in a fictional Renaissance era land of Florin and featuring fencing, fighting, pirates, revenge, true love and miracles, the film grew in popularity after it was released on VHS. In fact the film’s 4K restoration is, as of this writing, the top seller on iTunes.
Satterfield’s second pick is “‘Blazing Saddles’ because come on...it’s Blazing f------ Saddles! Gene wilder is a genius and the last fight scene that spills out into the studio lot (is) so good.”
“I am a classic comedy movie fan,” Satterfield said, adding other comedies “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “Spaceballs,” “Friday,” “White Christmas,” and “Young Frankenstein.”
Stream “The Princess Bride” on Disney Plus or rent it from Amazon Prime. Stream “Blazing Saddles” on HBO Max or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
Jake Woodmansee — “The Court Jester” (1955), “Death to Smoochy” (2002) and “Drop Dead Gorgeous” (1999)
“First and foremost definitely ‘The Court Jester’ with Danny Kaye. He was Jim Carrey before he was born. Danny Kaye was a master of speaking gibberish but making it sound like he was speaking an actual language. He also looks a lot like my dad when he was young so it gives me a home video feel. It still holds up and it’s very quotable. It has been one of my favorites since childhood and I love introducing it to people who have never heard of it.
Second, would have to be ‘Death To Smoochy.’ I love anything Danny DeVito has had a hand in, and this is my favorite. It helps the humor to remember that this was Edward Norton’s first film release after ‘American History X’ so his physical transformation from Neo Nazi to children’s show host eating vegan hot dogs is all the more impressive and hilarious. Robin Williams doesn’t disappoint in the film either. The dark and brooding subject matter around the world of children’s entertainment still tickles my funny bone.
My all time favorite go to comedy is ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ with Kirsten Dunst And Kirstie Alley. It’s a mockumentary about teen beauty pageants in Minnesota. For people like me who love silly accents it’s a feast. The entire cast delivers such brilliant performances that I laugh at different parts and aspects every time I rewatch it.
Stream “The Court Jester” on Amazon Prime or rent it from Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube. Stream “Death to Smoochy” on Vudu or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes or YouTube. Stream “Drop Dead Gorgeous” on HBO Max.
Gina Christopher — “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” (2010)
“My favorite movie of all-time and that I probably watch, I would say, once every couple of months is ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’ It’s a movie based off of a graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley. I also have all of the graphic novels (in) hardcover in my library. This is probably one of my favorite movies and, like, also my favorite graphic novel of all time. It’s so witty. And the more you watch it the funnier it gets. There are so many quick jokes that like you don’t even notice the first time around, then you watch it again and then you pick them up. That movie will never get old for me. I will always love that movie.
Stream it on Netflix or Cinemax or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
Dillon Kolar — “Airplane!,” (1980) “Cool Runnings” (1993) and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987)
“’Airplane!,’” Kolar said naming the Zucker Brothers’ disaster movie spoof his first pick.
“‘Cool Runnings’ is good too. I could be a sucker for John Candy. I also love ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ with Steve Martin. I have to see that whenever it’s on.”
Stream “Airplane!” on Netflix or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube. Stream “Cool Runnings” on Disney Plus or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube. Stream “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” on HBO Max or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
Cody Parr — “Dumb and Dumber” (1994) and “The Hangover” (2009)
“Almost anything early Jim Carrey. Like ‘Dumb and Dumber’ was probably the height of comedy for me in the ’90s. I didn’t see another movie that was that funny until I saw ‘The Hangover.’ I love the way he is able to manipulate his body, manipulate his face. The physical comedy mixed with the timing he has. Everything he did in ‘The Mask,’ the characters that he is able to create. He’s like a cartoon brought to life. ‘The Mask,’ ‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,’ ‘Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,’ ‘The Hangover,’ ‘Dumb and Dumber.’ I love those movies. And ‘Billy Madison’ and ‘Happy Gilmore.’ Those are two other ones that I really love.”
Stream “Dumb and Dumber” on HBO Max or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube. Rent “The Hangover” from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
Makenzie Whittle — “What We Do in the Shadows” (2014) and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975)
No I am not a local comedian, but I am the author of this list, so I can add my own picks too.
“What We Do in the Shadows” has quickly become not just my favorite comedy, but my favorite movie. The mockumentary follows four vampires who live in Wellington, New Zealand sharing a house. When a new vampire joins their group, they are less than thrilled by his presence, but they really love his human friend Stu who teaches them about the internet, Ebay and more modern technologies. Written, directed and starring Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement it never fails to make me laugh just thinking about it. The FX series based on the film is also very good with the second season vastly outdoing the first. Give them both a watch.
I was obsessed with Monty Python when I was a tween/teenager, I even memorized the entirety of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” when I was about 12. It’s outrageous, silly and dry humor struck me like nothing really had before. It ushered in a whole love of British comedy and was probably an early factor in my decision to move to London for a couple of years (there were others too, but I’ll blame it on the Pythons).
Rent “What We Do in the Shadows” on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube and stream the show on Hulu. Stream “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” on Netflix or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.