Cascades Theatrical Company will present the Tim Firth comedy “Calendar Girls,” opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday at CTC’s Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., in Bend.
The show is based on the 2003 British ensemble film of the same name. Written by Firth and Juliette Towhidi, it’s based on the true story of a group of women in Yorkshire, England, who pose for a nude calendar to raise funds for leukemia research and cause a media stir and upheaval in their personal lives in the bargain.
The CTC stage production stars local talent including Jenni Peskin, Mary Kilpatrick, Alexandra Cerussi, Cindy Green, Anna Schmitt, Brad Knowles and Tyler Bolts, among others. After Friday’s opening, performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, till July 9. Tickets are $29, $27 for students and seniors.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.