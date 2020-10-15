Comedians share favorite comedy films — Inspired by this very publication's August article "Comedy favorites from local comedians," the Tower Theatre and Ipockalyptic Productions have put together a short series in which local comedians introduce their favorite comedies with a short stand-up set followed by a screening of the film.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, comedian Jessica Taylor, a finalist in the 2018 Super Fight Mic Competition, will perform, followed by a screening of her pick, 1991's "Hook," starring Robin Williams, Julia Roberts and Dustin Hoffman.
On Oct. 24, retired broadcast journalist Carl Click will perform prior to screening his choice, "Monty Python's Life of Brian."
Cost for reserved seating is $17, plus fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.