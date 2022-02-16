Even with more than 30 years of performing under his belt, comedian Brian Regan still counts one of his first sets among his strangest — and smallest — shows. “I (performed) in front of one guy before,” he told GO! Tuesday. “That was the club where I started, the Comic Strip comedy club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They threw the locals on at the end of the show, as the audience was leaving, and I went on stage to literally one guy. He wasn’t even in the front. He was out in the middle of the audience. He had his elbow on the table and his fist on his cheek, just sort of half-bored. You’d think if there was one guy, he’d put some effort into being a good crowd, but he didn’t … I think he was just there because he was tired.”
That ellipsis above represents when Regan was laughing so hard this reporter couldn’t later transcribe it. Clearly, the man likes to laugh, and better still for those of you with tickets to his sold-out show at the Tower Theatre on Tuesday, he likes to make audiences laugh.
Regan started performing in the 1980s and made a “Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” appearance in 1991, but he largely credits his 1997 debut comedy album for his breakthrough.
“This is the 25-year anniversary of it. It’s called ‘Brian Regan Live,’” he said. “It’s kind of the first thing that put me out there into the public when it came out. People started coming up to me before shows, or after shows, holding the little CD. It was like, ‘What the heck is going on here?’” He has plans to celebrate at some point this year, so keep your eyes on his social media and website, brianregan.com
Regan has gone on to a career that sees him frequently performing on late-night TV, including regular stops on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and some 28 appearances on “Late Night with David Letterman.” His 2015 special, “Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall,” made history as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.
The comedian visits upward of 100 cities each year, for theater shows akin to his Tower Theatre appearance. His second Netflix special, “Brian Regan: On The Rocks,” shot at an outdoor amphitheater in Utah, was released almost exactly one year ago.
Regan has twice appeared on Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” lending credence to Entertainment Weekly’s christening of Regan as “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”
You may also have seen him in the Peter Farrelly comedy series “Loudermilk” on Amazon Prime. The dark comedy chronicles the misadventures of the title character, a surly Alcoholics Anonymous counselor played by Ron Livingston of “Office Space” fame. Regan is part of the ensemble, playing one of the eccentrics in recovery, Mugsy.
Farrelly “was just kind enough to give me the role without really going through much of an audition process,” Regan said. “The first day of the shoot, I was very nervous, because I didn’t know if I’d be good enough to do it.” The only other acting he’d done prior was a cameo in the Chris Rock film “Top Five.”
“I didn’t want to show up on this ‘Loudermilk’ set and be the only guy who doesn’t know what he’s doing, but it ended up working out OK,” he said. “We have three seasons out. We’re hoping to do more.”
