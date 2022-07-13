Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend is not exactly a new venue, what with its 20-year incarnation as Les Schwab Amphitheater prior to this season. But what is new at the recently renamed and upgraded venue in Bend is comedians among its beefed-up music lineups.
Which brings us to "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up," aka comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze, who brings his "The Raincheck Tour" to Bend Friday. You may recognize him and his clean brand of comedy from his various late-night appearances or his two solo Netflix specials, 2019's "The Tennessee Kid" or 2021's "The Greatest Average American," which earned Bargatze a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.
Show time is 7:30 p.m. Friday (gates open at 6 p.m.). Tickets range from $39.50 to $75, plus service fees. Head to bendconcerts.com for tickets and more info.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.