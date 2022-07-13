Nate Bargatze Comedy Special 2020.

Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend is not exactly a new venue, what with its 20-year incarnation as Les Schwab Amphitheater prior to this season. But what is new at the recently renamed and upgraded venue in Bend is comedians among its beefed-up music lineups. 

Which brings us to "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up," aka comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze, who brings his "The Raincheck Tour" to Bend Friday. You may recognize him and his clean brand of comedy from his various late-night appearances or his two solo Netflix specials, 2019's "The Tennessee Kid" or 2021's "The Greatest Average American," which earned Bargatze a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. Friday (gates open at 6 p.m.). Tickets range from $39.50 to $75, plus service fees. Head to bendconcerts.com for tickets and more info.

