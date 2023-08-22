Marc Price still gets recognized for his role as the Keaton family's neighbor, Skippy, on NBC '80s sitcom "Family Ties," though not as often as 35 years ago.
"If it is someone from the generation that grew up watching TV in the '80s, they may remember, but it’s not like back in the day while the show was a hit and everybody seemed to recognize me," he told GO! via email. "It’s cool. I’ve grown to cope."
Over the past few decades, Price has etched a name for himself in the world of stand-up comedy. This week, he makes a two-night stand that begins Wednesday and wraps up Thursday at Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Price has performed four or five times over the years in the Central Oregon area, and this time, he visits Bend as part of his Awkward Adult Years comedy tour. Price said he's enjoying "the summer tour of my life, camping with my dog in between shows."
With our tense, politically divided age, Price feels it's important to get out and exercise his free speech.
"I think it's more important than ever to get up there and speak truth to power," he said. "My show is NOT ultra political, and I certainly don’t like to divide the audience, but rather bring us all together. … I enjoy the tightrope walk of giving the people what they want, which stems from my dad’s generation of show business, and saying how I really feel and allowing the audience to come to me."
