Los Angeles-based comedian Grant Lyon is used to being recognized. In addition to being a stand-up comedian, he’s an actor who’s appeared in countless film, TV and commercial roles — including a current spot with Tom Brady. He also played Jimmy in the 2018 horror film “Killer Kate!”
Other places you may have seen him include Comedy Central and the 2012 short film “Interview Date.” You may even have heard him on the Bob and Tom Radio Show.
{iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/dR_GIpu6RDg” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
Grant, who performs Saturday at Craft Kitchen & Brewery, is visiting in the stand-up capacity, but he discussed all of the above when he caught up with GO! Mag a week ago. (No, he did not get to meet the vacuum-sealed quarterback.) He also shared the fact that he is a major board game enthusiast.
As a preteen, Lyon was all about Magic: The Gathering.
“I was the class clown that also was the valedictorian,” he said. “Smart and goofy fits me pretty well.”
Lyon hosts a YouTube and TikTok series about board games in which, he said, “I do funny recommendation videos trying to help people find good games. And then I’m also a game developer myself.”
His published game would be Curmudgeon, “a game of silly insults, Dummy. It’s an adult party game. It’s sort of like Mad Libs and roast insults,” Lyon said. He also has two he’s now looking to have published.
The objective is to string together insulting words, something many gatherings with family members might appreciate right now, gathered together on Thanksgiving after two years of being cooped up with uncertainty and disruption.
“It really focuses on the ridiculous and not the mean,” said Lyon. (Dry your tears, Dummy.)
“You’re going to have weird combinations of cards and things like that.”
He recommends it for 15+. “I don’t know that you really want to be teaching your 8-year-old to insult other people that much,” he said, voice rising as though it were a question.
“There’s like 300 cards in the game, and I’ve had some people tell me, ‘Yeah, I went through and took out like 25 cards, and then I played with my 10-year-old. It wasn’t that big of a deal.’”
Lyon is making a run through Oregon into Canada. Saturday’s tour in Bend marks his first Central Oregon appearance, though he’s made previous performances along the I-5 corridor. (He’s considering picking up chains from a Schwab store in Southern Oregon in case.)
When he’s not on the road or a shoot, Lyon lives in a house with three other comedians, which sounds like the stuff of a sitcom or reality TV, but is the stuff of reality.
They played their share of board games when tour dates were canceled at the onset of the pandemic.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said of his living arrangements. They’re on similarly late, changeable schedules, and they each are off traveling quite a bit.
“But it’s a lot of fun when we all get a chance to hang out. We have really fun barbecues. We host game nights. We’re very social people, so we like to have opportunities for social hosting,” he said, making Dummy feel worse about life.
Of his live show, Lyon said he will engage in crowd work when a comedic opportunity presents itself. But the spontaneity really lies in the way he remixes his set from night to night, he said.
“It’s definitely always different. That’s one of the nice things about seeing live comedy. That’s why you go to live shows, because it’s a show that will never happen again.”
