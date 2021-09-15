If you’re feeling blue about COVID-19, the political climate, climate change — pick a headline — comedian Bob Saget’s here for you. Saget has always kept busy — in fact, “Bob Saget’s Here for You” is the name of the podcast he launched in 2020 during a rare stretch at home thanks to quarantine. He brings his latest stand-up set to the Tower Theatre on Sunday, emphasizing that the reason he’s on the road touring now is to offer laughs at a time when a lot of people are feeling down.
“It’s all part of trying to help people get through this time, because a lot of people I know, as you know people, are falling apart, and they are scared to death,” Saget said. “Going out on tour. I’m going everywhere, as I can,” with the aim of eventually shooting a new special.
The veteran comedian and TV star’s Bend event comes about as the first offering from Comedy and a Cause, a new production company formed by local comedians Cody Parr and Nicolas Mezzanatto. As its name says, along with an evening of entertainment, the events will raise funds for different organizations.
In the case of Saget, as well as upcoming shows by Matt Braunger (Oct. 7) and Pablo Francisco (Oct. 27) at Volcanic Theatre Pub, the beneficiary is Save a Warrior, an organization working to help veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Mezzanatto is himself a veteran of the Iraq War, and the screenwriter behind the 2018 Bruce Willis film “Act of Violence.” Parr, a longtime Bend comedian, explained that “When he (Mezzanatto) found Save a Warrior, it really reshaped who he was. It really reshaped his outlook and perspective.”
A couple of years ago, the two put on a couple successful comedy and variety events together, after which, “Everything was put on pause” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their intention with Comedy and a Cause is also to bring higher-profile comedians to town.
“We really saw a hole in the market,” Parr said. “There weren’t any big names consistently coming to towns like Portland or Seattle had, or San Francisco had. We should have this here.”
Kicking things off is Saget, who’s had a fascinatingly multipronged career in Hollywood. After earning a Student Academy Award for “Through Adam’s Eyes,” which he created while in film school at Temple University, Saget began making a name for himself as a comic. By the early ’80s, he was warming up the crowd for “Bosom Buddies,” a short-lived sitcom starring Tom Hanks, and appearing on talk shows.
Depending on your age, you might know Saget best from his TV work. Comedy, as it did for so many fellow young comics in the ’80s, led to television: “Full House,” in which Saget starred as father Danny Tanner alongside fellow comic Dave Coulier and heartthrob John Stamos, from 1987 until ’95. That overlapped with his gig hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from ’89 to ’97.
You may know him, or his voice, as the storytelling older version of Ted Mosby in “How I Met Your Mother,” which aired from 2005 to ’14. You may have seen him cuddling with Stamos in a hilarious College Humor video that went viral nearly a decade ago, or on HBO’s “Entourage,” or last year on “The Masked Singer.”
Saget is active behind the camera, too. In 1999, he directed the Norm Macdonald and Artie Lange vehicle “Dirty Work,” which has been popping up frequently on social media since the world learned of Macdonald’s death at 61 Tuesday.
Though Saget’s interview took place a few days earlier, he brought up the film, and Macdonald, when asked about some of his proudest accomplishments (including the one time he hosted “Saturday Night Live”).
“I directed the movie ‘Dirty Work,’ which I mention in almost every interview I ever do because I’m nauseating,” he said, adding that they were hoping to shoot a sequel That is presumably off the table with the loss of Macdonald, of whom Saget said, “I love Norm very, very much.” (Worth watching: Macdonald roasting Saget in the 2008 “Roast of Bob Saget.” In it, Macdonald mentions that Saget was the first comedian he ever saw perform live, and the affection between the two is evident amid the barbed jokes.)
Saget is also working to complete his next directorial effort, a documentary on comedian and actor Martin Mull.
The wholesome TV-dad image Saget cultivated in the ’80s and ’90s fell by the wayside with his appearance in 2005’s “The Aristocrats,” in which he told his version of a filthy joke that had long been told and retold among comedians — his version standing out and arguably stealing the movie.
Along the way, thanks to “Aristocrats” and his on-stage comedy stylings, Saget’s reputation did a 180, and he began to have a reputation for working “blue,” or bawdy in comedy-speak. But during our conversation, Saget downplayed the rep that proceeds — and possibly exceeds — him.
“I just did what I found funny, and I went through different phases,” Saget said. “I’ve changed a lot. I wouldn’t say at all that I’m a blue comic. I just did what I found funny. There was one HBO special, ‘That Ain’t Right,’ where I dropped F -bombs like they were rimshots.”
The 2007 special was taped at a college, he said.
“It was, you know, a different time. So now here I am … I’m rolling like 90 minutes of new material, new music. And it’s all very positive, and it’s all apolitical, but sometimes it throws things in. For the most part, it’s more relatable stories that deal with things like marriage, and kids, and you know, life,” he said. “My music that I have — I’ve always had comedy music in my work since I started. I used to be all music.”
“I’ve been saying in my stand-up that I’m a fourth responder,” Saget said laughing. “We’re not first or second or third. I put us ahead of teachers, but I shouldn’t. I do think we’re essential workers, but teachers obviously go before us. But it’s incredibly important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.