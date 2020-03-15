Fruit and beer have come a long way; in the early days of American craft brewing, you could practically count the number of available fruit beers on one hand. Not so anymore; over the past decade, record numbers of breweries have more access to quality ingredients than any time before, resulting in more fruit beers on the market than ever.
Locally, a growing number of breweries are offering fruit beers as part of their year-round lineups. Cascade Lakes Brewing Company and Boneyard Beer offer hop-complementary ales with pineapple and blood orange, for instance. 10 Barrel Brewing Company and Wild Ride Brewing Company serve up specialty sours infused with a wide variety of fruits. And McMenamins has featured its raspberry Ruby Ale as a staple for three decades.
Silver Moon Brewing Company produces Mango Daze year-round, a mango infused pale ale. Recently the company announced the addition of a second year-round fruit beer—Raspberry Nights, a raspberry porter.
Fruit typically pairs well with lighter styles such as wheat and pale ales, and sour beer; it’s less common to see it added to darker styles, where subtleties from the fruit can get lost amid the roasty flavors of the malts. I find that berries and stone fruits such as cherries complement dark styles well.
With a dark fruit beer in Raspberry Nights arriving on shelves this past week, I reached out to the brewery to try the beer and find out more.
Head brewer Jeff Haskins started by tinkering with the company’s original Snake Bite Porter in developing the recipe.
“We just thought that our Snake Bite Porter, while it has been very popular and successful for us, needed an update,” he said via email. “Raspberry and chocolate marry beautifully, so I thought that a raspberry porter would be good but an oatmeal raspberry porter would be even better! Raspberry Nights was born.”
Silver Moon sources the mango for Mango Daze from Oregon Fruit Products, and Haskins turned to the company for the raspberry as well. Oregon Fruit Products provides a wide range of aseptic fruit purees for use in brewing, with at least 18 varieties available. Raspberry is the top seller, according to Chris Hodge, director of sales for fermentation, who noted that mango is second in sales.
Haskins provided me with sample cans of Raspberry Nights to taste, and I enjoyed the beer. The raspberry character comes through beautifully, with delicate raspberry jam in the aroma that reminds me of the fruit center in chocolate candy, or perhaps the filling in a jelly doughnut. There are also deep dark chocolate notes with a creamy maltiness and a hint of char.
There’s an excellent flavor balance between the dark bittersweet chocolate of the malts and the ripe raspberry juiciness that gets brighter as the beer warms. It’s dessertlike without being unnecessarily sweet or cloying, and it is surprisingly light on the tongue with a kiss of fruit that pops in the finish.
Haskins compared the flavor to raspberries dipped into semisweet chocolate syrup, but I think it’s subtler than that, maintaining an approachable, satisfying moderation that will have you reaching for a second round.
He also revealed a fanciful philosophy in approaching the recipe. “Being a child of the 80s/90s, I still embrace the food pyramid. Fruit is on there somewhere if I remember correctly,” said Haskins. “Being a father, I always try and sneak healthy stuff into my kids’ food. Being a brewer is sort of (not really) like that so I put even more raspberry puree in the final recipe, embracing that food pyramid.”
While I can’t speak to nostalgic nutritional guidelines, I am a fan of fruit beers, and I’m happy to see a new one join the local lineup. Raspberry Nights is a tasty nightcap of a beer that you can enjoy any time of the day.
