Outlaw country singer-songwriter Colter Wall will play Oregon Spirit Distillers on July 15.
The Canadian musician is the first act announced for 92.9-FM and The Herb Center’s more alternative-oriented summer concert series. Bend Radio Group, through KSJJ 102.9-FM, also hosts a country concert series at the venue over the summer.
Wall straddles the line between the two series, equally inspired by classic rock and classic country artists. His second album, “Songs of the Plains,” was released in 2018.
Tickets cost $28 plus fees in advance and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Visit facebook.com/events/210202076772953 or bendticket.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.