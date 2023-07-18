I know what you're thinking. "But Ben, I already know all the good jam bands!"
Maybe you do, in which case you must know about Color Green, a new-ish psychedelic country-rock band that's not from Denver or Vermont or the Bay Area, but sprawling, sunny Los Angeles, where the two main dudes, Noah Kohll and Corey Madden, have played with bands like Young Guv, Surf Curse, Current Joys and Grave Flowers Bongo Band.
Formed in New York City in 2018, Color Green's 2022 full-length debut is an easygoing blend of cosmic twang, funky choogle, slinky rock 'n' roll and deep-fried jams inspired, the band says, by bands like the Allman Brothers, Acetone and the Grateful Dead. One of the best music sites on the internet, Aquarium Drunkard, calls it, "music of absolute forward motion, meant to be played from open car windows no matter the speed you’re traveling."
So if you know 'em, you'll be glad to also know they're playing Tuesday at Silver Moon Brewing. If you don't know 'em, now you do, and good news: They're playing Tuesday at Silver Moon Brewing.
Color Green: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, $10, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
