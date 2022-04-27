If you’ve ever wished to be hypnotized AND you’ve wished you could play improv games with a cast member from “Whose Line is it Anyway?” are you ever in luck.
On Friday, the Tower Theatre will host exactly the event you’ve been wishing for: “Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis,” a merging of those two seemingly separate disciplines.
As it turns out, they pair delectably well, according to Colin Mochrie and hypnotist Asad Mecci.
The idea for “Hyprov” came from Mecci, a longtime entertainer in his own right who’s appeared in front of 1.5 million (not all at once) and been on MTV and “Entertainment Tonight.”
Mochrie, of course, is the veteran entertainer any comedy or improv fan already knows from TV’s “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Mochrie is a longtime performer on the show, including the original British version. He was on board for the American, Drew Carey-led iteration that first aired on ABC in 1998 and ran for several seasons. After going on hiatus, “Whose Line” was revived in its current form, with original cast members such as Mochrie, in 2013 on The CW. Its 18th season began airing in October.
So Mecci did what any entrancing entertainer would do: “I actually sent a cold email through Colin’s website, believe it or not, outlining the show and the concept of marrying hypnosis and improv together on stage,” he said.
It worked: “Colin’s longtime manager … reached out to me and said, ‘You know what, I think this idea is really great,’” Mecci said.
He and Mochrie sat down for coffee and were soon putting on the initial “Hyprov” shows after the main stage show at The Second City, a famed Chicago improv company with locations in Los Angeles and Toronto.
“It was extremely well-received,” Mecci said. Soon they were performing sold-out shows at Just for Laughs locations in Montreal and London, where, he said, it did “extraordinarily well.”
To date, they’ve taken “Hyprov” to more than 50 cities across North America, and of course, on Friday, to Bend.
Despite its quick success, “Hyprov” wasn’t birthed fully formed, Mochrie said.
“We sort of changed things as we went along once we realized what they were capable of. You know, ‘Hyprov,’ when we first started, I was going to be sort of the traffic cop and keep things going,” he said. “Then we found out really quickly that these people are like pure improvisers; they react immediately to everything Asad and I say. So we came up with games that were a little more complex. We’re still trying out new things.”
What to expect
As Mochrie suggests, the hypnosis aspect of “Hyprov” means unfiltered comedic gold. But for the first 20 or 25 minutes of the show, Mecci is picking the five improv players.
That begins with Mecci inviting up 20 volunteers with the intention of winnowing the group to five for the main show. Even as they’re taking the stage, Mecci is observing. As he puts them through the paces, he immediately begins to look for physiological signs such as changes in respiration and skin tone.
“It’s pretty much like what good poker players look for, so when they’re trying to determine poker tells, it’s the same kind of concept,” he said. “So if I see the physiological feedback that’s appropriate, I’ll keep the people on stage. If I don’t, I’ll send them back.”
Under hypnosis, “The part of the brain that deals with self-reflection becomes quiet when somebody is hypnotized. So they no longer reflect on their behavior,” Mecci said. “They just carry out my suggestions without hesitation and without question. First-time improvisers, oftentimes, they’ll look nervous. They’ll look self-conscious. They’ll hesitate. They’ll be slow to respond.”
Instead of trying to be funny and think about acting on suggestions, they hit the ground running, “without hesitation, without questioning, immediately responding, just like great improvisers do,” Mecci said. “That’s when Colin comes out and makes the funny.”
“I come out and we just immediately go into an improv show,” Mochrie said. “We have a setlist of games we’re playing. Every game starts with a suggestion from the audience. Asad sort of figures out which person might be best for each scene, and then we just go to it.”
The entire time, the hypnotized are aware of what’s happening, and though they may look asleep, they’re alert and will remember it well — Mecci ensures it: “I give them a suggestion that they’ll remember everything they’ve done up on stage, and they’ll find it hilarious,” he said.
“We’ve never had anybody saying, ‘I hated that experience. That was terrible,’” he said. “We always leave them in a good state. … When somebody comes out of it, they feel good, they feel refreshed, they feel relaxed.”
“What’s great about this is that every night we find a superstar, someone who Asad has unlocked their inner improviser,” Mochrie said. “So I do a duet with one of them. We’ve had some amazing songs, even from people who can’t sing at all, it somehow still works, just because they’re so committed.”
“From beginning to end, it’s just amazing. It’s fun. It’s hilarious,” Mochrie said.
While there are no planted improv players in the audience, because hypnosis is involved, there will always be skeptics, Mochrie said.
“I think people always feel like we’re cheating them somehow. People are always skeptical about hypnosis. People are skeptical about improv,” he said. “We’ve managed to put both of them together, so they can save time with their disbelief.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.