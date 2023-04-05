Monkless Belgian Ales emerged onto the local craft beer scene in 2014, with a focus on brewing exclusively Belgian-style ales. In the years since, a strong lineup of classic Belgian-inspired beers have garnered a number of awards.

Monkless also occasionally branches out from the core lineup with specialties and sometimes whimsical variations. The company introduced one such beer recently, Monkuccino, a strong quadrupel aged on raspberries and coffee beans. The unusual combination caught my eye, and I contacted owner and brewer Todd Clement to find out more.

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

