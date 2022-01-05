Friday and Saturday, members of the Central Oregon musical theater community will return to the Tower Theatre stage for two evenings of Limelight Entertainment's occasional Cocktail Cabarets.
The occasion this time around is this brand-new year, and tunes revolving around the theme of "Sing in the New Year" will be on the dynamic program. That's "dynamic" as in somewhat in flux and subject to change, according to producer Brad Ruder, but an early program had Stephanie Slade singing "I'm not Afraid," from "Songs for a New World," Dave Felton crooning "She's a Woman," from "Kiss of the Spider Woman," and Karen Sipes wrapping it with a bow in the form of "Auld Lang Syne."
Other performers on the program include Ryan Klontz, Jaime Speed, Eric Troup, Spencer Zarr, Deena Kamm and Jimena Shepherd. Pianist Scott Michaelsen, Bend's own traveling musical director-for-hire, is in town and will be putting his talents on display here.
"Sing in the New Year" Cocktail Cabaret takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. Tickets are $20 plus $3 service charge, at towertheatre.org, or call 541-317-0700.
