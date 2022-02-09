In honor of Black History Month, Central Oregon Community College will host three events intended to spark conversations about how we can build a more equitable future.
“We want to raise consciousness. We want people to be inquisitive. We want people to think outside the box again,” said Marcus LeGrand, the Afro-Centric Program coordinator at COCC.
To achieve a society of true equal opportunity, students must learn about the contributions of the Black community, LeGrand said. And while historical events are objective, the way in which history is taught is shaped by our political systems. To illustrate his point, he posed the following questions: “Why do we have a cellphone?” and “Why do we have a color monitor?”
Likely, many do not know the answers to these questions. Both were invented by Black people. LeGrand said that teaching students about these contributions will allow them to “look at people of color from a different perspective, a different lens.”
The objective of the events below at COCC is the same as the objective of Black History Month as a whole — to recognize the innovations of African-Americans and to celebrate them.
The Campus Color Line with Dr. Eddie Cole
This online event by Eddie Cole, associate professor of higher education and organizational change at UCLA, will explore how discriminatory policies in higher education created the school systems we have today. His research focuses on the role college presidents played in shaping these policies, and the ramifications they have had both on campus and beyond.
Feb. 17, 4 p.m.; Online; free; Registration required; cocc.edu
The Father’s Group Film Series presents: “Whose Streets?”
The Father’s Group was founded by several Black fathers concerned about their children’s safety. It aims to provide a safe space for people to discuss their experiences, build community without racial discrimination and lay the groundwork for a world where all children are able to reach their full potential.
The film “Whose Streets?” documents the story of seven individuals involved in the Ferguson uprising after the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown.
LeGrand noted that the Q&A panel following the film should be phenomenal, addressing the relationship between law enforcement and the Black community and how we can engage with this issue.
Feb. 18, 6-9 p.m.; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; tickets are $10; thefathersgroup.org
Journey of the Drum — Celebration of the Griot
The Griot is a West African historian who passes stories down orally through music and poetry.
This event includes a presentation by LeGrand followed by a drum circle performance by Fode Sylla. After the performance, Sylla will lead an interactive drum circle for which attendees are encouraged to bring their own drums if they have them.
Feb. 23, noon-1:30 p.m., Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, NW College Way, Bend, Free
Deschutes Public Library events
In addition to recommending a list of fiction and nonfiction honoring the Black experience, the Deschutes Public Library system will host the following three events for Black History Month.
Food is Culture
There is an inseparable connection between culture and food. Victoria Guthrie, a descendant of the Maroon tribes in Jamaica, will share the role soul food played in shaping American cuisine. Her love of food was sparked by the foods of her enslaved ancestors, who traditionally made oxtail stew and chicken feet soup.
Participants will be invited to join the discussion and will have the opportunity to sample authentic soul food.
Feb. 12, 3-5 p.m.; free; Brooks Room, Downtown Bend Library
Film Screening: “Black Panther”
A screening of the Marvel film about a superhero who defends Wakanda, a technologically advanced country in Africa, will be followed by a short discussion to frame the film. Joel Clements, who teaches in Bend and has an M.A. in modernist and post-colonial literature, will lead the discussion.
Feb. 27, 3-5:45 p.m.; free; Brooks Room, Downtown Bend Library
The Underground Railroad as Afrofuturism
The live webinar by dann j. Broyld examines the Underground Railroad through the lens of Afrofuturism, a cultural aesthetic at the intersection of the African diaspora and technology. Broyld is an associate professor of African American History at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
March 2, 5-6 p.m.; free; online;
