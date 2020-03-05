Pacific Northwest country duo Cloverdayle is coming back home. The duo, which moved from Portland to Nashville in 2013 (and whose vocalist, Rachel Hamar, is a Bend native), will kick off its first Great Northwest Music Tour of McMenamins venues at the Old St. Francis School on Thursday. It’s been a busy couple of years for the troubadour twosome, not all of it positive: In December, Hamar underwent surgery for endometriosis, and has been recovering since. But she was able to channel her struggle with the disease into the duo’s 2018, self-titled album, perhaps the duo’s most personal statement of purpose.
Cloverdayle, with Adam Larson: 7 p.m. Thursday; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
