Former Bend resident Chris Beland will return to town Saturday night to celebrate the release of his new album, “What I Believe,” with a show at Open Space Event Studios.
When he lived locally, Beland was best known for his lush and lovely acoustic folk music, as heard on his excellent 2012 album, “Danger of Love.” In 2010, he made news when he discovered his biological father is John Beland, a career musician who fronted the iconic country rock band the Flying Burrito Brothers in the 1980s and ‘90s. After reconnecting, the two men made “Danger of Love” together.
A decade later, “What I Believe” is a record that’s equal parts folk, pop and rock ‘n’ roll, with lyrics that explore both Chris Beland’s journey and the state of our country and the world. And the guy still knows how to write a memorable melody.
Chris Beland, with Justin Lavik and Grace Caston: $15, 7 p.m. Saturday, Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend, openspace.studio.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.