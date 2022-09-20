0C166891-5C30-4B1B-BD70-A7FC9FFFF281.jpeg

Chris Beland

Former Bend resident Chris Beland will return to town Saturday night to celebrate the release of his new album, “What I Believe,” with a show at Open Space Event Studios.

When he lived locally, Beland was best known for his lush and lovely acoustic folk music, as heard on his excellent 2012 album, “Danger of Love.” In 2010, he made news when he discovered his biological father is John Beland, a career musician who fronted the iconic country rock band the Flying Burrito Brothers in the 1980s and ‘90s. After reconnecting, the two men made “Danger of Love” together.

