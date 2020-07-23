Central Oregon is spoiled with forests. Many of them surround clear creeks and streams or border mountain lakes that require a hike to get to. While it may seem that any of the high Cascade areas would be a great place to cool off, don’t let the elevation fool you. There are many areas and trails that, while high in elevation, require traveling over lava rock, burn areas or other sections where the sun scorches the Earth.
Some of these can be avoided by hitting a trail early (which is also beneficial to avoiding many crowds that head out on the weekend). While most of these places are tucked away off of main roads and require hiking to get to them, the hikes are generally shadier or lead to the cooler altitudes with lush vegetation to chill out in when you get there. Just remember you’ll have to hike back eventually.
Remember, when hitting up any trail or popular outdoor area this season, the state of Oregon requires you to wear a face mask if you cannot maintain the 6-foot minimum for social distancing. If a trailhead is full, be prepared to turn around and always check with whatever agency manages the area for any closures due to COVID-19, hazard trees or other instances.
Green Lakes — The highly popular trail off the Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway pretty much requires an early start as the trailhead quickly fills up on the weekends. The trail leads hikers to the clear alpine lakes between South Sister and Broken Top through the a portion of lush forest and along Fall Creek. The main trail is 9.1-miles (out and back) and only gains about 1,187-feet in elevation along the way. There is even a nice sized waterfall along the way. The trail also connects with the summit hikes to the mountains it sits between. Because of its elevation, the area stays relatively cooler than the rest of Central Oregon and brings great views of the Cascades and also bright patches of wildflowers earlier in the season.
Canyon Creek Meadow — The moderate 7.4-mile loop near Camp Sherman has a little bit of everything from alpine meadows, babbling brooks, mountain views and scrambling, glacial lakes and verdant forest. However, to get to the cooler areas on this hike, you have to trek through a burn area from the 2003 B&B Complex fire, it’s recommended that you start early and get through this part before the mid-morning/afternoon sun heats up the area, after that, it’s cool meadows with babbling brooks and large conifers that surround a great view of Three Fingered Jack. Hikers can continue past the alpine meadow to traverse a portion of the mountain itself and you might be greeted with mountain goats scaling the rocky terrain. This week, when Bend is forecasted to soar to the low 90s, Canyon Creek Meadows should stay in the more reasonable low- to mid-70s.
Todd Lake Loop — The lake can get very busy as it’s the first one of its kind along the Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway but its elevation and surrounding forest make it an ideal place to cool off, even if you don’t get in the water. The short and easy trail around the lake is less than two-miles and traverses over a meadow on the north side of the lake that at times can be full of tiny frogs as they make their way to the cool, shallow waters. There is also the chance to check out some wildflowers growing early in the season and nice vistas of both Broken Top and Mount Bachelor. You can also access the trail to Broken Top and No Name Lake from this trailhead. Walking out in the meadow can get warm in the middle of the day but the rest of the trail is mostly under trees. Walk single file through the meadow and stay on the trail to protect the fragile environment and the critters that call it home. Mosquitos have been out in abundance lately so be prepared to share your walk with them.
Lookout Mountain — There are two ways to get the summit of the tallest peak in the Ochoco National Forest. The first is the longest, starting just off near the Ochoco Ranger House on Ochoco Creek Road. This lower trail gains about 3,800 feet of elevation on the way to the summit which is a little over 8-miles from the trailhead. The second, it easier (though not easy). Taking Forest Service Road 42 up towards the Upper Lookout Mountain and Motherlode Mine trailheads cuts your trip roughly in half and only gives you a 1,500-foot elevation gain. This trail also skirts around some of the old, abandoned cinnabar mines in the Ochocos. Take care to only explore the mining buildings at a distance as they are falling apart and entering them or the going near the mine tailings can result in serious injury. The trail itself is fairly forested and travels through lush fields of wildflowers early in the season. The summit of the mountain is sparse but offers a great view of the Cascades and the rest of the Ochocos. The trail is used by mountain bikers, horseback riders and hikers, so whatever method you take to travel make sure you are yielding to others appropriately.
