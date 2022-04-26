_Chicano_Batman_-_2020_press_photo

L.A.'s Chicano Batman brings its mix of funk, soul, Tropicalia and more to Midtown Ballroom Monday.

 George Mays/Submitted photo

Chicano Batman is too cool for school, man.

The Los Angeles-based quartet — vocalist/keyboardist Bardo Martinez, guitarist Carlos Arévalo, bassist Eduardo Arenas and drummer Gabriel Villa — formed in Los Angeles in 2008. Ever since then, they've been honing their highly danceable and/or hang-out-able mix of funk, soul, Tropicalia and psychedelic rock. Their combination of skill and feel is out of this world.

Currently, Chicano Batman is touring behind their 2020 album, "Invisible People," which they describe as "a proclamation that we are all invisible people, and that despite race, class, or gender, we can overcome our differences and stand together."

See? Too cool for school. Fortunately, they’re not playing a school on their first trip to Bend. They’re playing the Midtown Ballroom. Go there and get lost in the sound.

Chicano Batman, with Divino Niño: $24 advance, $28 day of show, 8 p.m. Monday, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

