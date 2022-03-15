North By North make a heck of a racket for just two people. The Chicago-based band features Nate Girard on vocals, guitar and bass, plus Kendra Blank on drums, keyboard and vocals. How do they do it? Who knows, but when they do, they turn out a pretty killer brand of punchy power-pop.

Imagine if the White Stripes had been more into Cheap Trick than The Stooges. That’s North By North, who’ll play Volcanic Theatre Saturday night with two of Bend’s better rock bands: Helga and The Roof Rabbits.

North By North, with Helga and The Roof Rabbits: $10, 9 p.m. Saturday, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

