Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs opened its second Oregon location March 28 at Bend’s Westside Yard. The submarine shop’s reputation for curing the munchies and showcasing a certain counterculture precedes itself, as customers are already lining up at the counter of the cannabis-themed restaurant.
The sandwich shop’s claim to fame is hand-rolled, hand-scored Parisian buns with the option to choose from garlic herb, white or wheat bread. The menu features over 25 signature sandwiches with names like the “magic mushroom” (a portobello sub), “dank” (a pizza sub) and “sensi kush” (a BLT).
My fiancé enjoyed an “AK-47” ($14.19), a French dip constructed with roast beef, portobello mushrooms, onion, provolone, Cheba’s signature “shake” sauce and a side of au jus. The garlic bread added just a hint of flavor and the mushrooms were a welcome addition to the classic roast beef sandwich with a side of au jus. He ordered it in the largest size — a 12-inch sub referred to as a “blunt.” The subs also come in 4-inch ($6.59) and 8-inch ($10.69) sizes.
Any sub at Cheba Hut may be converted into a salad for $11.59. I enjoyed the Italian-style toppings of the “La Canna” on the side of a bowl of lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives and two pickles. The cold cuts came in a small bowl on the side with cheese melted on top and tasted fresh and of high quality.
It should be noted that while the restaurant has a cannabis theme, it does not sell any marijuana products.
Service
It’s a mix between order-at-the-counter and sit-down service. While I ordered at the counter, one server brought it to the table and another server kindly cleared the dishes afterward.
Atmosphere
About half the restaurant is dedicated to the sandwich shop and the other half to the full-service bar.
The walls are decorated with cannabis-inspired murals painted by Joshua Finley (@finleymurals) and include the smokestacks in the Old Mill District.
The outdoor patio is large and inviting. Tables and chairs, high tops and lounge chairs invite diners to soak in the sunshine and a game of cornhole sits in the grass, waiting to be played.
