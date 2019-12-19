The good stuff
Pick a sausage, any kind of sausage: rabbit, alligator, wild boar, smoked apple, a British banger, to name a few; pick two toppings from a variety of options and one sauce, such as the restaurant’s house-made chimichurri, and the staff at Bangers & Brews will nestle it into a soft bun for a satisfying if not outstanding sausage sandwich. Staff picks: Chicken basil, black pepper/garlic and hot andouille
Deal: $8.25 to $9.85, add fries for $2 to $3
Bangers & Brews
1288 SW Simpson Ave Suite A, Bend
541-389-2050
Bag the deal
A bagel smeared with cream cheese and stacked with veggies offers an inexplicably satisfying a la carte lunch. Experiencing this is easy with a place like Big O Bagels, where there’s at least 20 types to choose from, including wheat everything, sourdough, poppyseed and jalapeno cheddar bagels. You can pick a suggested sandwich or build your own. Staff pick: a cold turkey with garlic and herb cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber on a wheat everything bagel.
Deal: $9.45 with chips and a drink
Big O Bagels
61419 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend
541-317-3924
Coloring in the pines
The Pine Tavern Restaurant has a deal for you. The historic downtown location offers a different lunchtime blue plate special Monday-Friday. Staff pick: salmon cakes with Sriracha tarter sauce and a house salad with lemon pepper vinaigrette (Friday’s deal).
Deal: $10.95
Pine Tavern Restaurant
967 NW Brooks St., Bend
541-382-5581
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.