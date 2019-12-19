The good stuff

Pick a sausage, any kind of sausage: rabbit, alligator, wild boar, smoked apple, a British banger, to name a few; pick two toppings from a variety of options and one sauce, such as the restaurant’s house-made chimichurri, and the staff at Bangers & Brews will nestle it into a soft bun for a satisfying if not outstanding sausage sandwich. Staff picks: Chicken basil, black pepper/garlic and hot andouille

Deal: $8.25 to $9.85, add fries for $2 to $3

Bangers & Brews

1288 SW Simpson Ave Suite A, Bend

541-389-2050

bangersandbrews.com

Bag the deal

A bagel smeared with cream cheese and stacked with veggies offers an inexplicably satisfying a la carte lunch. Experiencing this is easy with a place like Big O Bagels, where there’s at least 20 types to choose from, including wheat everything, sourdough, poppyseed and jalapeno cheddar bagels. You can pick a suggested sandwich or build your own. Staff pick: a cold turkey with garlic and herb cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber on a wheat everything bagel.

Deal: $9.45 with chips and a drink

Big O Bagels

61419 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend

541-317-3924

bigobagels.com

Coloring in the pines

The Pine Tavern Restaurant has a deal for you. The historic downtown location offers a different lunchtime blue plate special Monday-Friday. Staff pick: salmon cakes with Sriracha tarter sauce and a house salad with lemon pepper vinaigrette (Friday’s deal).

Deal: $10.95

Pine Tavern Restaurant

967 NW Brooks St., Bend

541-382-5581

pinetavern.com