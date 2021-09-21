The bio on Charlie Parr’s Bandcamp profile describes him as “an easily confused and very shy individual,” which is sweet and self-deprecating and may be true. But the veteran Minnesota musician is best known as a master composer and player of old-time folk-blues, the kind that enters your ears unassumingly and bounces around your brain for a bit. Before you know it, you’ve been transported to another era.
Parr’s sound is rooted in traditional folk, country and blues music but he also has a particular interest in the style of droning instrumental guitar music advanced over the past 50 years by people like John Fahey, Leo Kottke and Cian Nugent. As a result, his songs are both timeless and progressive, like ancient works of art dug up and refurbished for fringes of the 21st century. Live, he plays those songs and occasionally wanders, and it’s wonderful.
Last year, he released his 13th album, “Last of the Better Days Ahead,” a collection of tunes that represent “one full rotation of the boat in which we are adrift,” he says on the album’s Bandcamp page, “looking ahead for one last look at the better days to come, then being turns around to see the leading edge of the past as it fades into the foggy dreamscape of our real and imagined histories.”
Charlie Parr: $14; 8 p.m. Wednesday; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
