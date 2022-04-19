You and I could sit down over a cold one and debate who’s the best country singer in the world right now, and neither of us would be right or wrong. There’s no right or wrong answer to such a question, of course.
But if one of us was touting Charley Crockett as the world’s best country singer, that person would have a pretty strong argument.
Crockett’s from the borderlands of Texas, and he cut his teeth performing on the street in cities across the world. Eventually, he evolved into a top-shelf blues- and soul-tinged country singer with a dusky tone to his voice and a preference for traditional sounds and throwback vibes.
Crockett rules, in other words, and he’ll roll into Bend Thursday night for a show at the Midtown Ballroom. If you want to go, here’s hoping you already have a ticket, because this one’s sold out.
Charley Crockett, with Vincent Neil Emerson: Sold out, 8 p.m. Thursday, doors open 7 p.m., Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
