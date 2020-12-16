photos and list compiled By BARB GONZALEZ • For The Bulletin
Looking for local takeout options? We’ve compiled a list of available restaurants around Central Oregon open and providing meals for pickup or delivery. You can also see which restaurants are open for business at bendbulletin.com/advertise/restaurants/
• 5 Fusion: Sushi; takeout and delivery; 821 NW Wall St., Suite 100, Bend; 5fusion.com or 541-323-2328.
• 10 Barrel — Eastside: Pub food and beer; takeout and delivery; call or order online; 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 10barrel.com or 541-241-7733.
• 10 Barrel — Westside: pub food and beer; takeout and delivery; 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; 10barrel.com or 541-678-5228.
• 10 Below: Contemporary new American; takeout only; 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotel.com or 541-382-1010.
• Active Culture: Natural foods and yogurt; takeout and delivery; 285 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; activeculturecafe.com or 541-241-2926.
• Aloha Cafe: Hawaiian barbecue; takeout only; 547 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; alohacafebbq.com or 541-382-5662.
• Anthony’s at the Old Mill District: Seafood; takeout only; 475 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; anthonys.com/restaurant/anthonys-at-the-old-mill-district/ or 541-389-8998
• Awbrey Glen Golf Club: American, beer and full bar; takeout only; 2500 NW Awbrey Glen Drive, Bend; awbreyglen.com or 541-317-2885.
• Baldy’s BBQ — Eastside: Barbecue; takeout and delivery; 2670 NE U.S. Highway 20, Bend; baldysbbq.com or 541-388-4227.
• Baldy’s BBQ — Westside: Barbecue; takeout and delivery; 235 SW Century Drive, Bend; baldysbbq.com or 541-385-7427.
• Baldy’s BBQ — Redmond: Barbecue; takeout and delivery; 343 NW Sixth St., Redmond; baldysbbq.com or 541-923-2271.
• Baltazar’s Seafood: Seafood; takeout only; 1465 SW Knoll Drive, Bend; 541-382-6622.
• Bangers & Brews: Gourmet sausage and beer; takeout and delivery; 1288 SW Simpson Ave., Suite A, Bend; bangersandbrews.com or 541-389-2050.
• Barrio: Latin-inspired; takeout and delivery; 915 NW Wall St., Bend; barriobend.com or 541-389-2025.
• Beach Hut Deli: Sandwiches; takeout and delivery; 852 NW Brooks St., Bend; beachhutdeli.com or 541-639-3115
• Bend Burger Company: Burgers; takeout only; 1939 NE Third St., Bend; bendburger.com or 541-382-1914.
• Bend Golf Club: Variety of entrees; takeout only; 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend; bendgolfclub.com or 541-382-3261
• Bend Pizza Kitchen: Pizza; takeout and delivery; 2755 NW Crossing Drive, Suite 101, Bend; bendpizzakitchen.com or 541-647-1819.
• Bend-O Bento: Japanese; takeout only; 1375 SE Wilson Ave., Suite 105, Bend; 541-323-3357.
• Bethlyn’s Global Fusion: Healthy global cuisine; takeout only; 1075 NW Newport Ave., Bend; bethlynsglobalfusion.com or 541-617-0513.
• Birdies Cafe:Breakfast and lunch; takeout and delivery; 1444 NW College Way, Bend; birdiescafebend.com; 541-728-0753
• Bistro 28 (via Zydeco): New American; takeout only; 919 NW Bond St., Bend; bistro28.com or 541-312-2899.
• Black Bear Diner — Bend: American comfort food; takeout and delivery; 1465 NE Third St., Bend; blackbeardiner.com or 541-312-8327.
• Black Bear Diner — Madras: American comfort food; takeout and delivery; 237 SW Fourth St., Madras; blackbeardiner.com or 541-475-6632.
• Black Bear Diner — Redmond: American comfort food; takeout and delivery; 429 NW Cedar Ave., Redmond; blackbeardiner.com or 541-548-5969.
• Black Butte Ranch —Aspen and Lodge restaurants and Lakeside Bistro: Pastries, pizzas, salads and sandwiches; takeout only; 12930 Hawks Beard, Sisters; blackbutteranch.com or 541-565-1264.
• Boneyard Pub: Pub food and beer; takeout and delivery; 1955 NE Division St., Bend; boneyardbeer.com or 541-241-7184.
• Bonta Natural Artisan Gelato: Gelato; takeout and delivery; 920 NW Bond St., Suite 108, Bend; bontagelato.com or 541-306-6606.
• Bos Taurus: Contemporary steakhouse; takeout only; 163 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; bostaurussteak.com or 541-241-2735.
• Boxwood Kitchen: Modern American and wine in a can; takeout only; 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; boxwoodkitchen.com or 541-797-0182.
• Broken Top Bottle Shop and Ale Cafe: Brewpub, beer and wine; takeout and delivery; 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend; btbsbend.com or 541-728-0703.
• Brother Jon’s Public House: Full menu available for takeout, 1227 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; brotherjonspublichouse.com or 541-306-3321.
• Cafe Sintra — Bend: Mediterranean; takeout and delivery; 1024 NW Bond St., Bend; cafesintra.com or 541-382-8004.
• Cafe Sintra — Sunriver: Mediterranean; takeout only; 7 N. Ponderosa Road, Sunriver; cafesintrasunriver.com or 541-593-1222.
• Cafe Yumm: Healthy bowls, salads, sandwiches; takeout and delivery; 1500 NE Cushing Dr., Bend; cafeyumm.com/neff-place or 541-322-9866.
• Cafe Yumm: Old Mill; takeout and delivery; 325 SW Powerhouse Dr, Unit 130, Bend; cafeyumm.com/old-mill-district or 541-318-9866.
• Carnaval Mexican Grill: Mexican; takeout and delivery; 343 SW 6th St., Redmond; carnavalmexicangrill.com; 541-316-6960.
• Cascade Lakes Brewing Co: Sandwiches, burgers, brews and more; takeout and delivery; 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Suite 100, Bend; cascadelakes.com or 541-388-4998.
• Chan’s of Bend: Chinese; takeout only; 1005 SE Third St., Bend; chanschinese.com or 541-389-1725.
• Chan’s Chinese Food: Chinese, American; takeout only; 704 SW Sixth St., Redmond; chansofredmond.com or 541-548-1418.
• Chi Chinese and Sushi Bar: Chinese, Sushi; takeout and delivery; 3118 N Hwy 97; bendchi.com; 541-323-3931.
• Chicken Bonz: Chicken and fries; takeout only; 143 SW Century Drive, Bend; chickenbonz.com or 541-728-0345.
• Chomp Chomp: Japanese; takeout only; 945 NW Bond St., Bend; chompchomp-bend.com or 541-797-6909.
• Chow: Breakfast and Brunch; takeout only; 1110 NW Newport Avenue, Bend; chowbend.com or 541-728-0256.
• Cibelli’s Pizza — Eastside: Pizza; takeout only; 2095 U.S. Highway 20; cibellis.com or 541-385-8646.
• Cibelli’s Pizza — Southside: Pizza; takeout only; 61292 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite 125, Bend; cibellis.com or 541-749-1099.
• Cibelli’s Pizza — Westside: Pizza; takeout only; 728 NW Columbia St., Bend; cibellis.com or 541-318-2800.
• Cindy’s Chinese Garden: Chinese and American; takeout and delivery; 1362 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; cindyschinesegarden.net or 541-923-9928 or 541-382-8844 for delivery.
• Cottonwood Cafe: Breakfast and brunch; takeout only; 403 E Hood Avenue, Sisters; cottonwoodinsisters.com or 541-549-2699.
• Croutons: Salads, sandwiches and soups; takeout only; 335 SW Century Drive, Bend; croutonstogo.com or 541-330-1133.
• Cuban Kitchen: Cuban; takeout and delivery; 133 SW Century Drive, Suite 204, Bend; cubankitchenbend.com or 541-797-6587.
• Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt: Frozen yogurt; takeout only; 937 NW Newport Ave., Bend; cuppayo.com or 541-706-9352.
• Dang’s Vietnamese: Vietnamese; takeout and delivery; 1180 SE Third St., Bend; dangsvietnameserestaurant.com or 541-385-8888.
• Deschutes Junction — Bend: Pizza Grill and Taproom; takeout and delivery; 2940 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; deschutesjunctionpizzagrill.com or 541-389-2963.
• Deschutes Junction — Redmond: Pizza Grill and Taproom; takeout and delivery; 810 SW 11th St., Redmond; deschutesjunctionpizzagrill.com or 541-699-4291.
• Diego’s Spirited Kitchen: Seafood, pasta and Mexican; takeout only; 447 SW Sixth St., Redmond; diegosspiritedkitchen.com or 541-316-2002.
• Ding Ho Family Restaurant: Chinese; takeout only; 36 SW I St., Madras; 541-475-4610.
• Don Gabino’: Mexican; takeout and delivery; 304 SE Third St., Bend; 541-797-6786
• Double Happiness Chinese Restaurant: Chinese; takeout and delivery; 2115 NE U.S. Highway 20, Suite 102, Bend; dhchinese.com or 541-318-7886.
• Drake: American; takeout and delivery; 801 NW Wall St., Bend; drakebend.com; 541-306-3366
• E Bar Grill: Comfort food; takeout only; 314 SW Fifth St., Redmond; ebargrill.com or 541-316-7050.
• Eagle Bakery: Bakery; takeout only; 28 SW Third St., Madras; eaglebakery.net or 541-475-4593.
• El Caporal: Mexican; takeout and delivery; 62040 NE 27th St., Bend; elcaporalco.com or 541-318-1492.
• El Rodeo: Mexican; takeout only; 785 SE Third St., Bend; elrodeobend.com or 541-617-5952.
• El Sancho: Tacos; takeout and delivery; 335 NE Dekalb Ave., Bend; elsanchobend.com or 458-206-5973
• El Sancho — Westside: Tacos; takeout and delivery; 1254 Galveston, Bend, elsanchobend.com or 541-797-7999.
• Fix & Repeat: Smoothies and bowls; takeout and delivery; 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 50, Bend; fixandrepeat.com or 541-385-9603.
• Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria: Pizza and Italian; takeout and delivery; 375 SW Powerhouse Dr. Bend; flatbreadpizza.com/bend or 541-728-0600
• GoodLife Brewing Co.: Brewery; takeout only; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; goodlifebrewing.com or 541-728-0749.
• Grace and Hammer Pizza: Woodfired pizza; takeout and delivery; 641 SW Cascade, Redmond; graceandhammer.com or 541-668-6684.
• Hardy’s: Hot wings, burgers and ice cream; takeout only; 3081 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; 541-382-6962.
• Hola! — Downtown: Mexican; takeout and delivery; 920 NW Bond St., Bend; holabend.com or 541-728-0069.
• Hola! — Eastside: Mexican; takeout and delivery; 2670 U.S. Highway 20, Suite 710, Bend; holabend.com or 541-389-4652.
• Hola! — Redmond: Mexican; takeout and delivery; 514 NW Greenwood Ave., Redmond; holabend.com or 541-923-7290.
• Hola! — Sunriver: Mexican; takeout and delivery; 17430 Deschutes Road, Sunriver; holabend.com or 541-593-8880.
• Hong Kong Restaurant: Chinese; takeout and delivery; 530 SW Third St., Bend; hkrestaurant.com or 541-389-8880.
• Hop & Brew: Pub food; takeout and delivery; 523 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; hobnbrew.com or 541-719-1295
• Hunan Chinese Restaurant: Chinese; takeout and delivery; 16 NE A St., Madras; 541-475-6559.
• Ida’s Cupcake Cafe — Midtown: Cupcakes; takeout and delivery; 1155 SW Division St., Bend; idascupcakecafe.com or 541-678-5057.
• Ida’s Cupcake Cafe — Redmond: Cupcakes; takeout and delivery; 738 SW Highland Ave., Redmond; idascupcakecafe.com or 541-548-8164.
• Ida’s Cupcake Cafe — Westside: Cupcakes; takeout and delivery; 1314 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; idascupcakecafe.com or 541-383-2345
• Immersion Brewing: Pub food and beer; takeout; 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; imbrewing.com
• Initiative Brewing: Pub food and beer; takeout and delivery; 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; initativebrew.com or 541-527-4380.
• Jersey Boys Pizzeria: Pizza and beer; takeout only; 527 NW Elm St., Redmond; jerseyboyspizzeria.com or 541-548-5232.
• Jody’s Drive In: Burgers and shakes; takeout only; 807 SW 14th St., Redmond; 541-923-5639.
• Joolz Restaurant: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and cocktails; takeout only; 916 NW Walls St., Bend; joolzbend.com or 541-388-5094
• Juno Japanese Sushi Garden: Japanese; takeout only; 133 SW Century Drive, Bend; 808-226-7369.
• Just Cut Juice Bar: Organic juices; takeout only; 412 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; justcutjuicebar.com or 541-771-2161.
• Kebaba: Mediterranean and Vegetarian; takeout and delivery;1004 NW Newport Ave., Bend, kebaba.com; 541-318-6224
• Kennedy’s Coffee House: Cafe; takeout only; 1444 NW College Way, Suite 3, Bend; kennedyscoffeehous.square.site or 541-306-3830.
• Kefi Fresh: 20520 Robal Lane, Suite 120, Bend; takeout and delivery; kefifresh.square.site or 541-797-6554.
• La Posada Mexican Grill: Mexican; takeout only; 84 SW Fourth St., Madras; laposadamexicangrill.com or 541-475-3034.
• La Rosa Mexican Kitchen: Mexican; takeout only; 2763 NW Crossing Drive, Bend; larosabend.com or 541-647-1624.
• Life & Time: Free range fast food; takeout only; 320 SW Century Drive, Bend; lifeandtime.com or 541-797-0168.
• Longboard Louie’s: Mayan Hawaiian style; takeout and delivery; 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; longboardlouies.com or 541-383-5889.
• Lucy’s Taco Shop: Mexican; takeout only; 542 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-504-7178.
• Madeline’s Grill: Steak, seafood and pasta; takeout only; 2414 South U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; madalinesgrill.com or 541-548-9964.
• Marcello’s Cucina Italiana: Italian; takeout only; 57031 Ponderosa Road, Sunriver; marcellos-sunriver.net or 541-593-8300.
• Martolli’s of Sisters: Pizza; takeout only; 220 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; martollisofsisters.com or 541-238-9863.
• Mazatlan Family Mexican Restaurant — Bend: Mexican; takeout and delivery; 61419 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; mazatlancentraloregon.com or 541-385-8772.
• Mazatlan Family Mexican Restaurant — Madras: Mexican; takeout; 675 N HWY 26, Madras; mazatlanmadras.com or 541-475-6873.
• Mazatlan Family Mexican Restaurant— Prineville: Mexican; takeout; 887 N Main Street., Madras; mazatlancentraloregon.com or 541-447-7437.
• Mazatlan Family Mexican Restaurant — Redmond: Mexican; takeout only; 1302 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; mazatlancentraloregon.com or 541-923-7426.
• Megaphone Coffee Co.: Coffee and cafe; takeout and delivery; 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; megaphonecoffee.com or 541-678-2080.
• Mexico City Restaurant: Mexican; takeout only; 48 SW Fourth St., Madras; mexcityrestaurant.com or 541-475-6078
• Mi Cielo Mexican: Mexican; takeout only; 951 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; mymicielo.com or 541-923-3903.
• Mio Sushi: Sushi and Japanese; takeout and delivery 375 SW Powerhouse Dr. Unit A125, Bend; miosushi.com or 541-241-1008.
• MOD Pizza — Colorado Crossing: Pizza; takeout and delivery; 110 NW Sisemore St., Suite 150, Bend; modpizza.com or 541-371-4151.
• MOD Pizza — North: Pizza; takeout and delivery; 20516 Robal Road, Suite 190, Bend; modpizza.com or 458-256-3165.
• Mongolian BBQ: Mongolian barbecue: takeout and delivery; 61535 South U.S. Highway 97, Bend; bendmongolianbbq.com or 541-318-8500.
• Monkless: Belgian restaurant and brew pub;takeout and delivery; 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760
• Mother’s Juice Cafe --Eastside: Healthy breakfast and lunch items; takeout only; 62090 Dean Swift, Bend; 541-647-6880.
• Mountain’s Edge Sports Bar & Grill: Pub food; takeout only; 61303 South U.S. Highway 97, Bend; mountainsedgebend.com or 541-388-8178.
• Nam Tok Kitchen: Thai; takeout and delivery; 745 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Suite 200, Bend; namtokkitchen.com or 541-508-4884.
• Nancy P’s Cafe and Bakery: Cafe and bakery; takeout only; 1054 NW Milwaukee Ave., Bend; nancyps.com or 541-322-8778
• New York City Sub Shop — Bend: Sandwiches and salads; takeout and delivery; 740 NE Third St., Bend; newyorkcitysubshop.com or 541-330-0444.
• New York City Sub Shop — Redmond: Sandwiches and salads; takeout and delivery; 946 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; newyorkcitysubshop.com or 541-548-4400.
• Niblick & Greene’s: Subs, salads, steaks and more; takeout and delivery; 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite 1, Redmond; niblickandgreens.com or 541-548-4220.
• Noi Thai: Thai; takeout only; 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 148, Bend; bend.noithaicuisine.com or 541-647-6904.
• Okawa Steak House & Sushi: Steak and sushi; takeout and delivery; 1180 SE Third St., Bend; 541-640-8056
• Oishi Japanese Restaurant: Sushi; takeout and delivery; 511 S. Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3035.
• One Street Down Cafe: Comfort food; takeout only; 124 SW Seventh St., Redmond; onestreetdowncafe.com or 541-617-2341.
• Original Pancake House — Redmond: Breakfast; takeout only; 3030 SW Sixth St., Redmond; originalpancakehouse.com or 541-316-2515
• Palmer’s Cafe: Breakfast and lunch; 645 NE Greenwood, Bend; takeout; palmers-cafe.com or 541-317-5705
• Pappy’s Pizzeria: Pizza; 1655 NW 6th St., Redmond; takeout and delivery; pappyspizzeria.com or 541-548-5118
• Parrilla Grill: Mexican fusion; takeout only; 635 NW 14th St., Bend; parrillagrillbend.com or 541-350-0649.
• Pastini: Italian; takeout and delivery; 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; pastini.com or 541-749-1060.
• Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant: Mexican; takeout only; 742 SW Fourth St., Madras; 541-475-1144.
• pflucke: German; takeout and delivery; 2747 NW Crossing, Bend; pflucke.com or 541-241-0224.
• Pine Tavern:American, steaks, seafood, Happy Hour Menu;takeout only; 967 NW Brooks St.,Bend; pinetavern.com; 541-382-5541
• Pho House: Vietnamese; takeout and delivery; 1604 S. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; phohouseredmond.com or 541-526-5474.
• Pho Viet & Cafe: Vietnamese; takeout and delivery; 1326 NE Third St., Bend; phovietandcafe.com or 541-382-2929.
• Poke Row: Hawaiian inspired; takeout and delivery; 2735 NW Crossing Drive, Suite 105, Bend; pokerow.com or 541-306-6796.
• The Pour House Grill: Bar food; takeout and delivery; 61276 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; pourhousegrill.com or 541-388-2337.
• R-Spot: Italian, sandwiches, and beer; takeout only; 161 N Elm, Sisters m.zmenu.com/r-spot-take-out-eatery-sisters-online-menu or 541-549-7768
• Rancho Viejo: Mexican; takeout only; 150 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; ranchoviejosistersoregon.com or 541-549-3594.
• Redmond Burger Company: Burgers; takeout only; 249 NW Sixth St., Redmond; bendburger.com or 541-316-5262.
• Rigoberto’s Taco Shop: Mexican; takeout only, 433 W. Antler Ave., Redmond; 541-923-1305
• Rigoberto’s Taco Shop: Mexican; takeout only; 1913 NE 3rd St., Bend; 541-388-6783
• Rio Distinctive Mexican Cuisine: Mexican; takeout and delivery; 221 SW Fifth St., Madras; riomadrasmexicancuisine.com or 541-475-0424.
• Rockin’ Dave’s Bagel Bistro: Bagels, sandwiches and vegan options; takeout only; 661 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend; rockindaves.com or 541-318-8177.
• The Row at Tetherow: Pub food; takeout only; 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; tetherow.com/dine or 844-431-9701.
• Salute: Italian; takeout only; 1045 NW Bond St. salutebend.com or 541-323-0279
• Sargent’s Cafe: Comfort food; takeout only; 719 SE Third St., Bend; 541-382-3916.
• Schlotzsky’s: Sandwiches; takeout and delivery; 62080 NE 27th St., Bend; schlotzskys.com or 541-317-5980.
• Seventh Street Brewhouse: Pub food; takeout only; 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; cascadelakes.com or 541-923-1795.
• Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill: American entrees and beer; takeout only; 1020 NW Wall St., Bend; sidelines-bend.com or 541-385-8898.
• Silver Moon Brewing: Pub food; takeout only; 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
• Sisters Meat & Smokehouse: Deli and meat market; takeout only; 110 S. Spruce St., Sisters; sistersmeat.com or 541-719-1186.
• Sisters Bakery: Baked goods; takeout only; 251 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersbakery.com or 541-549-0361.
• Sisters Coffee Company: Coffee; takeout only; 273 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sisterscoffee.com or 541-549-0527.
• Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill: American food; takeout and delivery; 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
• Sno-Cap Drive-in: Burgers and ice cream; takeout only; 1053 NW Sixth St., Redmond; snocapdriveinredmond.com or 541-548-2343.
• Solomon’s at Tetherow: Fine dining;takeout only; 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; tetherow.com/dine or 844-431-9701.
• Sparrow Bakery: Baked goods; takeout and delivery; 50 SE Scott St., Bend; thesparrowbakery.com.
• Sparrow Bakery — Northwest Crossing: Baked goods; takeout and delivery; 2748 NW Crossing Drive, Suite 110, Bend; thesparrowbakery.com.
• Spoons: Frozen yogurt, sandwiches and soup; takeout and delivery; 281 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; spoons-restaurant.business.site or 541-719-0572.
• Spork: International Healthy; takeout only; 937 NW Newport Avenue, Bend ; sportbend.com or 541-390-0946
• Strictly Organic Coffee Co.: Coffee and food; takeout and delivery; 6 SW Bond St., Bend; strictlyorganic.com or 541-330-6061.
• Strictly Organic Coffee Co: Coffee and food; takeout and delivery;450 Powerhouse Suite 400, Bend; strictlyorganic.com or 541-647-1402
• South Bend Bistro: Fine dining; takeout and delivery (Sunriver); 57080 Abbott Drive Bldg 26, Sunriver; southbendbistro.com or 541-593-3881
• Sunriver Brewing Company — Bend: Pub food and beer; takeout and delivery; 1005 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; sunriverbrewingcompany.com or 541-408-9377
• Sunriver Brewing Company — Sunriver: Pub food and beer; takeout and delivery; 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 4, Sunriver; sunriverbrewingcompany.com or 541-593-3007.
• Super Burrito: Mexican; takeout only; 1133 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-312-2009.
• Sweet Tooth Candy Shoppe: Candy; takeout; 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 402, Bend; sweettoothbend.com or 541-323-3499.
• Sweetheart Donuts: Donuts; takeout only; 210 SE Third St., Bend; sweetheartdonuts.com or 541-323-3788.
• Szechuan Chinese Restaurant: Chinese; takeout and delivery; 1600 NE Third St., Bend; bendchinese.com or 541-383-9033.
• Taco Del Mar: Mexican; takeout only; 63455 N. U.S. Highway 97, Suite 41, Bend; tacodelmar.com or 541-317-1112.
• Taco Del Mar, Redmond: Mexican; takeout only; 865 SW 17th St., Redmond; tacodelmar.com or 541-516-4015.
• Taco Salsa: Mexican; takeout only; 1365 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; restoguides.com/tacosalsa or 541-318-6243.
• Takoda’s Restaurant & Lounge: Pizza, burgers and prime rib; takeout only; 425 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; takodassisters.com or 541-549-8620.
• Tate & Tate Catering: Soups, bread, frozen dinners; takeout and delivery; 2755 NW Crossing Drive, Suite 109, Bend; bendcatering.com or 541-706-9317.
• Tate & Tate Catering — Redmond: Soups, bread and frozen dinners; takeout and delivery; 1205 SW Indian Ave., Redmond; bendcatering.com or 541-548-2512.
• Terrebone Depot: New American; takeout only; 400 NW Smith Rock Way, Terrebone; terrebonedepotrestaurant.com or 541-527-4339
• Thai O Restaurant: Thai; takeout only; 974 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; thaiorestaurant.com or 541-548-4883.
• The Point: Pub and Grill; takeout only; 744 NW Bond St., Bend; lovemypoint.com; 541-797-6828
• Thump Coffee — Downtown: Coffee, tea and pastries; 25 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; thumpcoffee.com or 541-388-0226.
• Thump Coffee — NorthWest Crossing: Coffee, tea and pastries; takeout only; 549 NW York Drive, Suite 200; thumpcoffee.com or 541-647-2284.
• Thump Coffee — Westside: Coffee, tea and pastries; takeout only; 1001 SW Emkay Drive, Suite 100, Bend; thumpcoffee.com or 541-241-2812
• Timbers Bar and Grill: Pub food; takeout only; 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Suite 170. Bend; timbersbend.com or 541-383-3502
• Tomo Japanese Restaurant: Japanese; takeout only; 61160 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; tomobend.wixsite.com or 541-323-8888.
• Toomies Thai Cuisine: Thai; takeout only; 119 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; toomiesthaibend.com or 541-388-5590.
• Trattoria Sbandati: Italian; takeout only; 1444 NW College Way, Bend; trattoriasbandatibend.com or 541-306-6825.
• Tumalo Feed Co. Steakhouse: Steak, seafood; takeout and delivery; 64619 U.S. Highway 20, Tumalo; tumalofeedcosteakhouse.com or 541-382-2202.
• Victorian Cafe: Breakfast; takeout only; 1404 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; victoriancafebend.com or 541-382-6411.
• Vida y Tacos: Mexican; takeout and delivery; 320 SW Century Drive, Suite 410, Bend; vidaytacos.com or 541-728-0805.
• The Village Baker: Baked goods and lunch; takeout only; 1470 SW Knoll Ave., Bend; villagebakerbend.com or 541-318-1054.
• Vine-n-Tap: Locally resourced scratch kitchen, beer and wine; takeout and delivery;546 NW 7th St., Redmond; vnthub.com or 541-527-6958
• Washington Dining & Cocktails: American; takeout only; 900 Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; washingtonbend.com or 541-640-8257.
• Westside Local Cafe: Locally sourced gourmet comfort food; takeout only; 122 SW 5th St., Redmond; 541-923-8525
• Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats: Thai; takeout only; 150 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; wildrosethai.com or 541-382-0441.
• Wild Winds Station: Smokehouse meats; takeout only; 107 NE Cedar St., Madras; 541-460-5110.
• Zpizza Tap Room: Pizza, sandwiches, salads and beer; takeout only; 1082 SW Yates Drive, Suite 110, Bend; zpizza.com or 541-382-2007.
• Zydeco Kitchen and Cocktails: From scratch southern flair; takeout only;919 NW Bond St., Bend; zydecokitchen.com or 541-312-2899.
Reporter: barb@barbgonzalezphotography.com
