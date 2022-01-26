The 35-member Central Oregon Youth Orchestra will give its first public performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday at the Tower Theatre (835 NW Wall St., Bend), joined by the Sisters Jazz Choir.
COYO inspires young musicians through ensemble training and performance and is led by Central Oregon Community College music professor Travis Allen and conducted by Jonathan Moore. For Friday's 7:30 p.m. concert at the Tower, the orchestra will interpret works by Mozart, Sibelius, John Williams and others.
Sisters Jazz Choir is an auditioned ensemble of 18 Sisters High School students who rehearse before school each morning under the direction of the high school's vocal music director, Rick Johnson. The choir makes its debut Tower performance with an a cappella set, that includes Billy Joel's "The Longest Time," Michael Jackson's version of "I'll Be There," and Bill Withers' "Lean on Me."
