kobold-brewing-heffen-n-peffen-hefe-jon-abernathy.jpg

Kobold Brewing Co. of Redmond offers up Heffen N' Peffen Hefe, brewed in the German style.

 

Irecently drove through Northeastern Oregon, and along the way I was struck by the rolling fields of wheat. After barley, wheat is the second most common grain used in brewing, often supplementally for purposes of improving head retention or lightening the body and mouthfeel.

When used as the primary source of fermentables, beers brewed with wheat can exhibit crisp, spritzy character, fruit and spice elements and bready notes, and can be wonderfully refreshing.

Crux Fermentation Project 3 sign.jpg (copy)

Crux Fermentation Project currently has its Hefeweizen on tap. Since its inception, the company has been brewing the beer.
The perfect summer beer: American wheat ale (copy)

Fuzztail Hefeweizen from Sunriver Brewing is an excellent example of a hazy American wheat ale.
Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

