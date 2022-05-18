CO Symphony (copy)

Members of the Central Oregon Symphony play during a performance at Bend High School auditorium in this file photo. The orchestra will perform its Spring Concert twice Sunday.

Central Oregon Symphony will wrap up its 2021-22 concert series with its Spring Concert Sunday at Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend, with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. The 2 p.m. performance will also be livestreamed.

The orchestra will feature one of its Young Artist winners, Nolan Tu, performing the first movement of Camille Saint-Seans’ Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, followed by “Symphony No. 7,” by Ludwig van Beethoven.

The concert follows Central Oregon Symphony’s COVID-era format of a one-hour, straight through, concert, which lacks intermission but is shorter than concerts of yore — and not by much, said Maestro Michael Gesme.

“Knowing that it’s only an hour, I can’t program a ton of music,” he said. “But in reality, when I program for a full concert that includes an intermission and all of the other stuff, I don’t program (much) more than maybe an hour and 15 minutes of work. In reality, it’s kind of fun to do it all, in one little spot.”

Admission is free, but tickets are required. Complimentary tickets will be available in various bookshops and music stores throughout Central Oregon. Contact: cosymphony.com or 541-317-3941.

