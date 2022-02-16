After a successful return to live performance in the fall after a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Central Oregon Symphony will once again entertain the public with another one-day pair of performances, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
The concerts will feature two winners of the recent Young Artist Competition: Violinist Timothy Lee will perform Maurice Ravel’s gypsy-inspired “Tzigane,” and Diego Fernandez will perform the first movement of New Zealand composer Anthony Ritchie’s jazz influenced “Flute Concerto.”
In addition, the orchestra will perform Franz Schubert’s two-movement Symphony No. 8 — aka “Unfinished” due to the fact that Schubert symphonies traditionally have four movements. Finally, the one-hour concert will conclude with “Overture to the Barber of Seville,” by Gioacchino Rossini.
The matinee performance will be livestreamed, with the link available at cosymphony.com (due to pandemic restrictions, only Symphony Association members will have tickets for the performance). A limited number of complimentary tickets for the evening performance are available at local book and music stores.
More info about tickets and memberships is available at cosymphony.com or by calling 541-317-3941.
