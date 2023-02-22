The Central Oregon Symphony’s winter concert series Saturday and Sunday will feature two winners of its 2022 Young Artist Competition. The two are cellists are from the San Francisco area and represent the high level of talent being achieved by the youth of today.
Maestro Michael Gesme tells GO! that “the amount of poise, presence and physical ‘chops’ that Cara Wang and Kenneth Ma exhibit when they perform is exceptional. I look forward to delving into some amazing music making with these talented young artists.” Kenneth will be performing the first two movements of the Elgar Cello Concerto while Cara tackles the first movement of the Lalo Cello Concerto.
The concert opens with a suite of ballet music by late Romantic composer Cecile Chaminade, perhaps best known for her “Concertina for Flute." The “Callirhoe Suite” is a pastiche of French romanticism and exoticism in the vein of Saint-Saens and Gounod. Antonin Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 8” will conclude the concert.
"This is the piece that I have performed more than any other," Gesme said. "Every time I return to the score, I find something new and, for me, the music is as fresh and exciting as the first time I heard the piece more than 30 years ago. “The last time the piece was done with the COS was in the '90s, and I am excited to perform it for Central Oregon audiences once again.”
Visit cosymphony.com for more concert details, as well as info about the Virginia Riggs Children’s Concert that is also being held at 10 a.m. Saturday in partnership with the Central Oregon Youth Orchestra.
