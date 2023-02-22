The Central Oregon Symphony’s winter concert series Saturday and Sunday will feature two winners of its 2022 Young Artist Competition. The two are cellists are from the San Francisco area and represent the high level of talent being achieved by the youth of today.

Maestro Michael Gesme tells GO! that “the amount of poise, presence and physical ‘chops’ that Cara Wang and Kenneth Ma exhibit when they perform is exceptional. I look forward to delving into some amazing music making with these talented young artists.” Kenneth will be performing the first two movements of the Elgar Cello Concerto while Cara tackles the first movement of the Lalo Cello Concerto.

